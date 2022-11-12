Morning Kickoff: Nov. 13

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Nov. 13
College men’s basketball: Miles at United Tribes, 2 p.m.
College hockey: St. Thomas at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Buffalo
KLXX (1270 AM) – Denver at Tennessee
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Dallas
6:30 p.m.
KXMR – L.A. Chargers at San Francisco
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.
CFL PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto
3:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Stanford at Portland
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — Big East championship: Creighton vs. Georgetown
11 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten championship: Indiana at Rutgers
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3)
NBA
5 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Minnesota at Atlanta
NFL
8:30 a.m.
NFLN — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich
12 p.m.
CBS — Jacksonville at Kansas City
FOX — Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Dallas at Green Bay
7:15 p.m.
NBC — L.A. Chargers at San Francisco
NHL
5 p.m.
BSN – San Jose at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio
WOMEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m.
ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Harrison, N.J.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Shiloh Christian started off its Region 5 tournament run with a straight sets victory over Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky. Mikayla Forness had 16 digs and 7 kills.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary got two goals from Gina Globa to close out its regular season with a 2-1 win over Carroll College. Globa scored both of her goals in the first half, while Carroll’s goal came from Joelle Laffey in the second. Assisting on Mary’s goals were Sarah McNulty and Nicole Benedict. Kristen Werner made eight saves to ensure the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Falling just shy of his meet record of 24:19, Mike Slack defended his national cross country title while leading North Dakota State to a team national title at the NCAA meet. Running his race in 24:36, Slack helped the Bison pass defending champion California-Fullerton in the weekend meet’s team standings.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings lost to the Bills in Buffalo 17-16 on Oct. 19, 2014.
