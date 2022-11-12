Morning Kickoff: Nov. 13

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Nov. 13

College men’s basketball: Miles at United Tribes, 2 p.m.

College hockey: St. Thomas at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Buffalo

KLXX (1270 AM) – Denver at Tennessee

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Dallas

6:30 p.m.

KXMR – L.A. Chargers at San Francisco

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: NHRA Finals, Pomona, Calif.

CFL PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Division Final: Montreal at Toronto

3:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Western Division Final: British Columbia at Winnipeg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado vs. Tennessee, Nashville, Tenn.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Portland

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Big East championship: Creighton vs. Georgetown

11 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten championship: Indiana at Rutgers

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Ohio St.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3)

NBA

5 p.m.

BSN-Plus — Minnesota at Atlanta

NFL

8:30 a.m.

NFLN — Seattle vs. Tampa Bay, Munich

12 p.m.

CBS — Jacksonville at Kansas City

FOX — Minnesota at Buffalo, Detroit at Chicago, New Orleans at Pittsburgh

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at Green Bay

7:15 p.m.

NBC — L.A. Chargers at San Francisco

NHL

5 p.m.

BSN – San Jose at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Tampa Bay

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Louisville City at San Antonio

WOMEN’S SOCCER

4 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Harrison, N.J.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Shiloh Christian started off its Region 5 tournament run with a straight sets victory over Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky. Mikayla Forness had 16 digs and 7 kills.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary got two goals from Gina Globa to close out its regular season with a 2-1 win over Carroll College. Globa scored both of her goals in the first half, while Carroll’s goal came from Joelle Laffey in the second. Assisting on Mary’s goals were Sarah McNulty and Nicole Benedict. Kristen Werner made eight saves to ensure the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Falling just shy of his meet record of 24:19, Mike Slack defended his national cross country title while leading North Dakota State to a team national title at the NCAA meet. Running his race in 24:36, Slack helped the Bison pass defending champion California-Fullerton in the weekend meet’s team standings.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings lost to the Bills in Buffalo 17-16 on Oct. 19, 2014.

