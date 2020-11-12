Morning Kickoff: Nov. 13

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College outscored NDSCS-Wahpeton 36-21 to capture a 71-58 road victory in women's basketball. Lacey Petersen had a huge game for the winning Mystics, scoring 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Two of her nine field goals were 3-pointers. Carlie Beuchler added 11 points for BSC. Ashley Holmstrom scored 14 points for Science.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Led by an outstanding effort from all-state point guard Kari Hanson, Mandan defeated Minot 57-42 for the state Class A girls basketball title at the Fargodome. Hanson scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting and added six steals, four rebounds and two assists. Mandan, 24-1, lost its only game of the season to Minot in the West Region tournament final. The Braves repeated as champions. They won in 1999 after three straight runner-up finishes.