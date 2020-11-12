Morning Kickoff: Nov. 13

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Friday, Nov. 13
High school football: Dakota Bowl, Fargodome, Nine-man championship: Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Lisbon, 8:10 a.m.; Nine-man championship: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Cavalier, 60 minutes after Class A final; Class AA championship: Beulah vs. St. Mary’s, 60 minutes after A final; Class AAA championship: Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14
College football: Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) vs. Jamestown, 1 p.m., Community Bowl.
High school girls swimming: State swimming meet, at Bismarck (swimming – 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and Mandan (diving – 11 a.m.).
High school volleyball: West Region tournament, state-qualifiers (11 a.m./2 p.m.) championship (5 p.m.), Legacy High School.
Sunday, Nov. 15
College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA Division I), 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7:45 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Langdon Area vs. Lisbon
11:15 p.m.
KXMR – Cavalier vs. Linton-HMB
3:15 p.m.
KXMR/KDKT (1410 AM) – St. Mary’s vs. Beulah
6:45 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Wisconsin at Notre Dame
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First and second round, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8/11:30 a.m./3:30/7 p.m.
ABC – Dakota Bowl
SWIMMING
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Toyota U.S. Open
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS -- ATP: Sofia, Semifinals
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College outscored NDSCS-Wahpeton 36-21 to capture a 71-58 road victory in women's basketball. Lacey Petersen had a huge game for the winning Mystics, scoring 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Two of her nine field goals were 3-pointers. Carlie Beuchler added 11 points for BSC. Ashley Holmstrom scored 14 points for Science.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Led by an outstanding effort from all-state point guard Kari Hanson, Mandan defeated Minot 57-42 for the state Class A girls basketball title at the Fargodome. Hanson scored 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting and added six steals, four rebounds and two assists. Mandan, 24-1, lost its only game of the season to Minot in the West Region tournament final. The Braves repeated as champions. They won in 1999 after three straight runner-up finishes.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Prospects appear good for coach Don Bauer's Ashley Aces during the coming high school basketball season. Bauer's squad has nine lettermen returning from a team that finished 19-5, 11-3 in the Southeastern Conference. Ashley's returnees include center Bryan Klipfel; guards Steve Maier, Jeff Helfenstein, Ron Laudon, and forwards Curt Weisser and Jim Eszlinger.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bismarck High has made 13 Dakota Bowl appearances, two more than Fargo South.
