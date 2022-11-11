Morning Kickoff: Nov. 12

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Nov. 12

College football: South Dakota at North Dakota, Noon; North Dakota State at Southern Illinois, 1 p.m.; Bemidji State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.; St. Thomas at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College basketball: Bismarck State College at Dawson, 3/5 p.m.

High school girls swimming: State meet at West Fargo: diving (10:45 a.m.), swimming (1:15 p.m.).

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Nov. 13

College men’s basketball: Miles at United Tribes, 2 p.m.

College hockey: St. Thomas at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) -- South Dakota at UND

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- NDSU at Southern Illinois

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) -- Bemidji State at University of Mary

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Denver at North Dakota

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

CBS — Missouri at Tennessee

ESPN — LSU at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois

FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.

12 p.m.

ABC -- NDSU at Southern Illinois

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

CBS — Alabama at Mississippi

ESPN — Louisville at Clemson

ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane

FOX — Maryland at Penn St.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

6 p.m.

ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

FOX — Washington at Oregon

6:30 p.m.

ABC — TCU at Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Utah

9:30 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at UCLA

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Houston Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Tour Championship (Playoff 3)

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Briar Bornemann ran for four touchdowns for Hazen in its 55-28 win over Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn in the Class A championship game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. Bornemann ran for 286 yards on 27 carries. Stetson Carr added two TD runs and also tossed one to Connor Doll for the 10-2 Bison.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State College fell to Bethany Lutheran 3-1 in Region 13 tournament action. The Mystics were led by Lacey Sayler with 13 kills.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck native Cliff Nygard was inducted into the North Dakota Officials’ Hall of Fame after decades of work in adjudicating basketball games of a variety of levels. Nygard coached Bismarck Junior College’s basketball team for six seasons and worked top state tournament games for Class A, B, and C in North Dakota for 16 years, as well as officiating a range of college and semipro games, including a match between the Harlem Globetrotters and the Walsh County All-Stars. Officially, Nygard officiated for more than 30 years, 33 in basketball and 25 in football.

