 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Nov. 12

Morning Kickoff: Nov. 12

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Thursday, Nov. 12

High school volleyball: West Region tournament: No. 5 Legacy at No. 1 Century, 7 p.m., (semifinal); No. 3 Jamestown at No. 2 Mandan, 7 p.m. (semifinal); No. 8 Watford City at No. 4 Bismarck, 7 p.m. (loser out); No. 7 Minot at No. 6 St. Mary's (loser out), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13

High school football: Dakota Bowl, Fargodome, Nine-man championship: Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Lisbon, 8:10 a.m.; Nine-man championship: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Cavalier, 60 minutes after Class A final; Class AA championship: Beulah vs. St. Mary’s, 60 minutes after A final; Class AAA championship: Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Indianapolis at Tennessee

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State

GOLF

12 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta, Ga.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.), Phoenix

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO

3:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears, Game 3

3:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — MVP Presentation

NFL

7:20 p.m.

FOX — Indianapolis at Tennessee

RODEO

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER

10:45 a.m.

ESPN2 — Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, Play-off Finals

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, Play-off Finals

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Sofia, Quarterfinals 3 & 4

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Nick Romanick is finally going to be a Bismarck Bobcat. The Bobcats have been interested in the former Bismarck High all-state defenseman for more than two years. He played with Fargo of the USHL last season and started this season with the Force. When he was traded to the Indiana Ice, however, he opted for the NAHL and the Bobcats.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan piled up 402 points to handily win its second straight state girls swimming championship at the Mandan Community Center pool. The Braves won six of the 12 events, including all three relays. Jenny Bachmeier repeated as the individual medley champion and won the backstroke. Linzey Bachmeier prevailed in the butterfly. Minot was the only team to stay within 100 points of the Braves. The Majettes scored 324 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Heavy graduation losses have tempered the optimism of Raleigh St. Gertrude's basketball coach Chuck Utter. Roger Miller, a 5-foot-9 junior guard and all-conference selection last season, heads a trio of returning lettermen. The others are Andy Riehl and Steve Ternes. The Saints finished 11-12 last season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

In the 2012 Dakota Bowl, Fargo Shanley beat Grafton 14-8 for the Class AA state championship.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News