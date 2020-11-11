Morning Kickoff: Nov. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
Thursday, Nov. 12
High school volleyball: West Region tournament: No. 5 Legacy at No. 1 Century, 7 p.m., (semifinal); No. 3 Jamestown at No. 2 Mandan, 7 p.m. (semifinal); No. 8 Watford City at No. 4 Bismarck, 7 p.m. (loser out); No. 7 Minot at No. 6 St. Mary's (loser out), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 13
High school football: Dakota Bowl, Fargodome, Nine-man championship: Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Lisbon, 8:10 a.m.; Nine-man championship: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Cavalier, 60 minutes after Class A final; Class AA championship: Beulah vs. St. Mary’s, 60 minutes after A final; Class AAA championship: Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Indianapolis at Tennessee
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado State at Boise State
GOLF
12 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta, Ga.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Lake Norman Christian (N.C.) at Oak Hill Academy (Va.)
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Sizzle (Minn.) at Ypsilanti Prep (Mich.)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Air Nado (Nev.) vs. CBC (Calif.), Phoenix
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO
3:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Playoff: KT Wiz at Doosan Bears, Game 3
3:25 a.m. (Friday)
ESPNEWS — Playoff: KT at Doosan, Game 4 (if necessary)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — MVP Presentation
NFL
7:20 p.m.
FOX — Indianapolis at Tennessee
RODEO
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, World Finals, Arlington, Texas
SOCCER
10:45 a.m.
ESPN2 — Euro Qualifying: North Macedonia at Georgia, Play-off Finals
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Euro Qualifying: Scotland at Serbia, Play-off Finals
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: United States at Wales
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Sofia, Quarterfinals 3 & 4
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Nick Romanick is finally going to be a Bismarck Bobcat. The Bobcats have been interested in the former Bismarck High all-state defenseman for more than two years. He played with Fargo of the USHL last season and started this season with the Force. When he was traded to the Indiana Ice, however, he opted for the NAHL and the Bobcats.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan piled up 402 points to handily win its second straight state girls swimming championship at the Mandan Community Center pool. The Braves won six of the 12 events, including all three relays. Jenny Bachmeier repeated as the individual medley champion and won the backstroke. Linzey Bachmeier prevailed in the butterfly. Minot was the only team to stay within 100 points of the Braves. The Majettes scored 324 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Heavy graduation losses have tempered the optimism of Raleigh St. Gertrude's basketball coach Chuck Utter. Roger Miller, a 5-foot-9 junior guard and all-conference selection last season, heads a trio of returning lettermen. The others are Andy Riehl and Steve Ternes. The Saints finished 11-12 last season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
In the 2012 Dakota Bowl, Fargo Shanley beat Grafton 14-8 for the Class AA state championship.
