Morning Kickoff: Nov. 12

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Nick Romanick is finally going to be a Bismarck Bobcat. The Bobcats have been interested in the former Bismarck High all-state defenseman for more than two years. He played with Fargo of the USHL last season and started this season with the Force. When he was traded to the Indiana Ice, however, he opted for the NAHL and the Bobcats.