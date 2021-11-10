Morning Kickoff: Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov. 11

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Watford City: No. 1 Century vs. No. 8 Dickinson, 1 p.m.; No. 4 St. Mary’s vs. No. 5 Legacy, 3 p.m.; No. 2 Bismarck vs. No. 10 Watford City, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Jamestown vs. No. 6 Mandan, 7 p.m. Region 5 tournament at Center.

Friday, Nov. 12

College hockey: North Dakota at Miami, 6:05 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Northeastern State at Edmond, Okla., 3 p.m.

College volleyball: Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Northeastern State at Edmond, Okla., 1 p.m.

College women’s soccer: NSIC tournament semifinals.

High school football: Dakota Bowl at Fargodome: 9-man championship: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Cavalier, 9:10 a.m.; Class B 11-man championship: Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. Kindred, 20 minutes later; Class A championship: Bismarck St. Mary’s vs. Jamestown, 20 minutes later; Class AA championship: West Fargo vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:40 p.m.

High school girls swimming: State meet at Bismarck Aquatic Center – 12:30 (diving), 3:30 p.m. (swimming).

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Watford City – Loser out (1/3 p.m.); semifinals (5/7 p.m.).

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Nov. 13

College hockey: North Dakota at Miami, 4:05 p.m.; St. Thomas at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College football: North Dakota State at Youngstown State, 11 a.m.; U-Mary at Bemidji State, 1 p.m.; Illinois State at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

College men’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Central Oklahoma at Edmond, Okla., 7:30 p.m.

College women’s basketball: U-Mary vs. Central Oklahoma at Edmond, Okla., 5:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Minnesota State-Mankato at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College wrestling: U-Mary at North Dakota State Bison Open, 9 a.m.

High school girls swimming: State meet at Bismarck Aquatic Center – diving (10:30 a.m.), swimming (1:15 p.m.).

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Watford City – state qualifiers (12/2 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).

NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Baltimore at Miami

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

BTN — George Washington at Maryland

FS1 — Sacred Heart at Providence

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Kennesaw State at Creighton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn State

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Dubai Championship

9 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Pelican Women's Championship

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Houston Open

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Charles Schwab Cup Championship

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at L.A. Clippers

NFL

7:20 p.m.

FOX, NFLN — Baltimore at Miami

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA, Finals; Next Gen (ATP), Finals Round Robin; Stockholm (ATP), Quarterfinals; Linz (WTA), Semifinals

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA, Finals Round Robin

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Flasher won the District 9 volleyball tournament 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20 over Grant Counts in Elgin. Melissa Campbell had 13 assists, many coming on sets from Carly Ruscheinsky, who had 21 assists. Chelsey Lince hit nine kills in defeat for Grant County.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): George Mihov and Darrell Williams scored 14 points each in the University of Mary’s 74-70 win over Rocky Mountain College. Troy Blount (12) and James Battle (11) were also in double figures for the Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Valley City defeated Bowman 35-6 in Class A playoff football contest. Tom Lowe caught two touchdown passes from Robbie Olson. Lowe added one rushing touchdown, while Jim Ukestad had a pair of scores on the ground. Bowma’s touchdown came from Dave Kunze on an 85-yard kickoff return.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tom Brady is the NFL's active leader in passing yardage with 81,854 yards. Ben Roethlisberger is second with 62,334.

