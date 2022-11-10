Morning Kickoff: Nov. 11

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Nov. 11

College hockey: Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

High school football: Dakota Bowl at Fargodome: Class B 11-man championship, 9:10 a.m. Central Cass vs. No. 2 Velva-Drake-Anamoose; Class B nine-man championship, Noon: No. 2 New Salem-Almont vs. No. 4 Cavalier; Class A championship, 3 p.m.: No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Fargo North; Class AA championship, 6:40 p.m.: No. 8 Century vs. No. 3 Fargo Shanley.

High school girls swimming: State meet at West Fargo: 12:30 (diving), 3:15 p.m. (swimming).

High school volleyball: West Region tournament at Dickinson, 2 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

DAKOTA BOWL

9 a.m.

KFYR/KXMR (550/710 AM) -- Central Cass vs. Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison vs. Central Cass

11:45 a.m.

KFYR/KXMR (550/710 AM) -- Cavalier vs. New Salem-Almont

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Cavalier vs. New Salem-Almont

2:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) -- Fargo North vs. Jamestown

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) -- Century vs. Fargo Shanley

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Denver at North Dakota

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) -- St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga

7 p.m.

BTN — Austin Peay at Purdue

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

BTN — Kansas City at Illinois

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Maryland

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round

NBA

9:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis

WNBA DRAFT

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Thanks to a third-place finish at the NCAA Division II Central Region cross country championships, the University of Mary women’s cross country team qualified for nationals. Mary finished behind Augustana and Winona State and would join the Vikings and Warriors at the national meet in Joplin, Mo. Individually, Melissa Agnew finished second in a time of 20:48.9, falling behind only Augustana’s Runa Falch (20:39.4). Joining Agnew in the top five was Dakota Wolf, who took fourth in a time of 21:00.3. Mary’s Alicia Nehl was the lone other Marauder runner in the top 25, as she finished 15th.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary’s football team kept its hopes for a DAC-10 title alive with a gutsy 40-34 win over Valley City State. The Marauders were led to a win by a record-setting effort from quarterback Tim Garcia, who completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for 482 yards and six touchdowns to give the Marauders just enough offense to escape the Vikings. Both the completions (30) and the passing yards (482) eclipsed previous school records, with Dawson Carvalho holding the previous completions record at 26 from a game against Jamestown in 1991 and Paul Cronin having thrown for 391 yards against Jamestown in 1994. Mary trailed 21-14 at the half before a 26-point outburst in the third quarter.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Western Dakota Association runners-up St. Mary’s placed four players on the conference honor squad, second behind WDA champion Dickinson Trinity’s five. The Saints put running back Craig Hessinger, offensive linemen Ted Hausauer and Curt Barth, and offensive end/kicking specialist Steve McDonald on the ’72 list. Also on the list were Bismarck defensive linemen Valdie Magstadt and Tom Petrik and linebacker Dan Munson. Rounding out the local honorees were running back Chuck Zander and offensive lineman Lee Richau of Mandan.

TRIVIA ANSWER

2014, when Matt Asiata (2012-2016) led the team with 570 rushing yards.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.