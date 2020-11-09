Morning Kickoff: Nov. 10

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Linton-HMB and Napoleon will play for the Region 3 volleyball championship. Linton-HMB blanked Ellendale 3-0 and Napoleon disposed of LaMoure 3-0 in the semifinals at Ellendale. Kaylin Schneider had a brilliant all-around effort for Linton-HMB with 15 kills, four blocks, 16 digs and three aces. Rikki Schmidt's eight kills paced Napoleon.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 37-44 to capture the title at the North Central Conference cross country meet in Sioux Falls, S.D. Mike Slack of NDSU was the individual champion, breaking the meet record with a time of 24:50.5 on the five-mile course. The previous mark was 25:06.1 by Arjan Gelling of the University of North Dakota in 1969. Bob Busby of South Dakota State finished second in 25:00. Bismarck native Randy Lussenden of NDSU placed sixth in 25:34.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Cleveland Browns’ Jim Brown (1963) and the New Orleans Saints’ Deuce McAllister (2003) are the only other running backs other than Dalvin Cook to have consecutive games of 225 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

CONTACT US