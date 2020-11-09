Morning Kickoff: Nov. 10

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
High school volleyball: West Region tournament, quarterfinals (at higher seed): No. 8 Watford City at No. 1 Century, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Legacy at No. 4 Bismarck, 7 p.m.; No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Jamestown, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Minot at No. 2 Mandan, 7 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh, 7 p.m. (Region 5 quarterfinal).
Wednesday, Nov. 11
College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA Division I) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
Thursday, Nov. 12
High school volleyball: West Region tournament, semifinals/loser out (at higher seed).
Friday, Nov. 13
High school football: Dakota Bowl, Fargodome, Nine-man championship: Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Lisbon, 8:10 a.m.; Nine-man championship: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Cavalier, 60 minutes after Class A final; Class AA championship: Beulah vs. St. Mary’s, 60 minutes after A final; Class AAA championship: Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 —Spring League: Jousters vs. Alphas, San Antonio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Kent State at Bowling Green
7 p.m.
ESPN — Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Sofia, Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of Mary put eight runners on the Northern Sun all-conference cross country teams. Melissa Agnew, Irene Kosgei and Jennifer Agnew made the women's first team. Dakota Wolf, Kayla Carlson and Nocona Frame were second-team honorees. Jesse Bennett earned a spot on the men's first team and Shaun Henderson earned a second-team berth.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Linton-HMB and Napoleon will play for the Region 3 volleyball championship. Linton-HMB blanked Ellendale 3-0 and Napoleon disposed of LaMoure 3-0 in the semifinals at Ellendale. Kaylin Schneider had a brilliant all-around effort for Linton-HMB with 15 kills, four blocks, 16 digs and three aces. Rikki Schmidt's eight kills paced Napoleon.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): South Dakota State edged North Dakota State 37-44 to capture the title at the North Central Conference cross country meet in Sioux Falls, S.D. Mike Slack of NDSU was the individual champion, breaking the meet record with a time of 24:50.5 on the five-mile course. The previous mark was 25:06.1 by Arjan Gelling of the University of North Dakota in 1969. Bob Busby of South Dakota State finished second in 25:00. Bismarck native Randy Lussenden of NDSU placed sixth in 25:34.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Cleveland Browns’ Jim Brown (1963) and the New Orleans Saints’ Deuce McAllister (2003) are the only other running backs other than Dalvin Cook to have consecutive games of 225 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.
