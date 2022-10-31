Morning Kickoff: Nov. 1

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Nov. 1

College basketball: Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College at United Tribes, 6/7:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Nov. 3

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 4

College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes at New Town, 5:15 p.m.

College women’s basketball: Bismarck State College vs. United Tribes, 10:15 a.m., New Town.

College women’s soccer: NSIC semifinals.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 6 p.m.

High school football: Class AA semifinals: Century at Fargo Davies, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 6:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Ball St. at Kent St.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Buffalo at Ohio

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

7 p.m.

FOX — World Series, Game 4: Houston at Philadelphia

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn

9 p.m.

TNT — Minnesota at Phoenix

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN – Montreal at Minnesota

ESPN — Boston at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at San Jose

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Paris, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): It required a shootout, but the Bismarck Bobcats eventually completed their rally from down 3-1 and beat Austin in a shootout, 4-3. All three of Austin’s goals came in the first and second periods, while the Bobcats scored theirs in the second and third. Scoring for the Bobcats were Shane Omdahl scored twice in the win. Kevin Becker also scored on an assist from Mike Dockery on the power play late in the third. Bismarck won the shootout 2-1 with goals being scored by Giordano and Patrick Moore. Aaron Nelson made 42 saves in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary men’s soccer team earned a 2-0 win over York, Neb., scoring a single goal in each half to complete the win. Shelby Sanchez scored on a feed from Ryan Slipka in the 34th minute of the first half. In the second half, Slipka scored from Dan Sparks in the 54th minute. Marauders’ goalie David Widdison needed to make just four saves for the shutout. The Marauders put seven shots on York goalie Kevin Melgli.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Several controversial issues were up for discussion at the 1972 General Assembly meeting for the North Dakota High School Activities Association. Among the topics under consideration were shortening the track and field season by three weeks, creating a playoff game between the Class A and Class B championship teams, and setting a consistent season for girls basketball, which at the time was played according to the wishes of the teams involved.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU holds a 9-2 lead on Western Illinois. Saturday’s game in Macomb, Ill., will be broadcast on ESPN+, which is available to subscribers on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)