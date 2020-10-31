 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Nov. 1

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Sunday, Nov. 1

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Nov. 2

High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Grant County (Elgin), 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Underwood at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Green Bay

2:45 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Francisco at Seattle

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Dallas at Philadelphia

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Martinsville (Va.) Speedway

BOWLING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF —PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, Final Round, Port Royal Golf Course

1 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: TimberTech Championship, Final Round, Boca Raton, Fla.

KOREAN BASEBALL

3:25 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — Kiwoom Heroes at LG Twins

NFL

Noon

CBS — Pittsburgh at Baltimore

FOX — Minnesota at Green Bay

3:25 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans at Chicago

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia

SOCCER

5:30 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Italina Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese

8 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United

2:30 p.m.

ABC — MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Phoenix at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Vienna, Singles final

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — ATP: Paris, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Coach Rory White won't have the luxury of the Dakota Wizards' trademark core of veteran players in the upcoming season. Thus, the upcoming D-League draft will be essential to the team's success. The Wizards have just three returnees -- Renaldo Major, Darren Cooper and Boo Jackson. None of the three are returning starters.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): It took a little time for James Massen to find his niche with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, but just like his days at Bismarck High School, the points are coming in bunches. Now in his second year with the Stampede, Massen is currently tied for third in the league with eight goals and nine assists. Sioux Falls, meanwhile, is off to a 10-2 start.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Williston Coyotes wrapped up their 1970 football season with a 21-0 victory over Bismarck St. Mary's in Williston. With the win, Williston clinched second place in the Western Dakota Association behind Bismarck. Brad Jacobsen paced the Coyotes with two touchdowns and Bob Black added another. Black rushed 16 times for 159 yards.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings shutout the Packers 16-0 at Lambeau Field 16-0 on Dec. 23, 2017.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

