Morning Kickoff: Nov. 1

20 YEARS AGO (2000): It took a little time for James Massen to find his niche with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, but just like his days at Bismarck High School, the points are coming in bunches. Now in his second year with the Stampede, Massen is currently tied for third in the league with eight goals and nine assists. Sioux Falls, meanwhile, is off to a 10-2 start.