morning-kickoff, Mon, 2-8-21

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Feb. 8
College basketball: Lake Region State College at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; NDSCS at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
College volleyball: BSC at Dawson Community College, 8 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Century vs. Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Legacy at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 6 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: Dawson Community College at BSC, 7 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
Thursday, Feb. 11
College basketball: United Tribes at Bismarck State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bottineau-Rugby, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Minot at Century, Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center, 5 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Jamestown Invite, 5 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Montana), 8 p.m.
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at MSU-Moorhead, 6 p.m.
College women’s basketball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary 6 p.m.
College women’s swimming: NSIC Championships, West Fargo.
High school boys basketball: Legacy at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7:45 p.m.;
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Bismarck, Wachter Rink, 7:15 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Williston at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Century at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; District 9 Tournament at New Salem.
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Bismarck Blizzard, 5 p.m., Wachter Arena; Fargo Davies at Mandan, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invite, 5 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Southern Methodist at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
ESPN -- Miami at North Carolina, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Oklahoma State at Kansas, 8 p.m.
FS1 -- Ohio State at Maryland, 8 p.m.
ESPN -- Gonzaga at Brigham Young, 10 p.m.
FS1 -- San Jose State at San Diego State, 10 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Houston at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
NBATV -- Milwaukee at Denver, 8:30 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Australia Open, first round, 6 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Australia Open, first round, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Australia Open, first round, 2 a.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Arizona at Oregon, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- South Carolina at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Balance trumped a blue-chipper. Camden Toepke scored 28 points for New Salem, but the Holsteins dropped a 53-44 boys basketball decision to Richardton-Taylor at Richardton. Jarrett Naumann led the way for the host Raiders with 19 points and Lane Voltz added 11. New Salem led by a point after the first quarter, but Richardton-Taylor opened a 29-19 halftime lead with an 18-point second period.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): It's a diehard fan's dream. Brenda Wahl has never missed a Dakota Wizards home game in the six-year history of the franchise. But the Wizards' road game tonight will be the one she will never forget. When the Wizards go north to Minot to take on the Magic City Snowbears, Wahl will be doing color commentary for KFYR radio. Doing play-by-play will be KFYR's Faune Riggin.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dave Kringlie of Fargo became the first three-time winner of the Von Bismarck Cup over the weekend. Kringlie held off 31 challengers to claim the pistol shooting championship at the Memorial Building in Bismarck. Kringlie bettered his 1970 score by nine points and finished 47 points ahead of his nearest competitor with a 1,711 x 1,800, 51x. Gordon Erbstoesser of Bismarck shot a 1,664 x 1,800, 30x to finish in second place. Kringlie teamed with Don Schone of Fargo to win the two-man team event.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The first Super Bowl was nowhere near a sellout. Official attendance was 62,417, just over two-thirds capacity in the 94,000-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. A month earlier, more than 72,000 fans watched the hometown Los Angeles Rams play Green Bay.
