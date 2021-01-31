morning-kickoff Mon, 2-1-21

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck State College men's basketball coach Jason Harris got a look at just how well his team can play. The Mystics rolled to a 110-88 blowout victory over Lake Region State College at the BSC Armory. Jalen Finley led the BSC assault with 32 points. Kyle Weisbeck added 23. Also in double figures for BSC were Isiah Kampeska with 18, Jordan Maurer with 17 and Devin Yellow Wolf with 15. Weisbeck pulled down 11 rebounds. Josh Colon netted 21 points for Lake Region.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn, down a point after three quarters, had just enough gas in the tank to squeeze past Velva 65-64 in Class B boys basketball at Washburn. Both teams engaged in some long-range sharpshooting. Velva sank a dozen 3-pointers and the winning Cardinals connected on seven. Velva’s Matt Weidler swished three treys and scored 17 points. Loren Loftesness also tallied 17 for the Aggies. Donavan Pickell sank three 3-pointers for Washburn, but Adam Thomas took game scoring honors with 18 points for the Cardinals.