morning-kickoff Mon, 2-1-21

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Feb. 1
College basketball: BSC at Williston State College, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; Dakota College Bottineau at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
College volleyball: Lake Region State College at BSC, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Flasher, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Hazen at Century, VFW Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Minot at Bismarck Blizzard, 7 p.m., Wachter Rink.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College volleyball: BSC at Lake Region State College, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4
College basketball: Lake Region State College at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at NDSCS, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: U-Mary at Minnesota-Mankato, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Century at Minot, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Jamestown at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center; Williston at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Rink.
High school girls basketball: Minot at Century, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy vs. Valley City, 5 p.m., Valley City vs. Jamestown, 6 p.m., Legacy vs. Jamestown 7 p.m. (All Matches at Legacy); Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
College men’s basketball: Northern State at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College hockey: Denver at UND, 7:37 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Northern State, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7:45 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Century, 3:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Century vs. Bismarck, 3:30 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Century, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Minot Invite, 5:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- St. Mary's at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Duke at Miami, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- South Carolina State at North Carolina Central, 8 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
NBCSN -- Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- North Carolina State at Louisville, 6 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Bismarck State College men's basketball coach Jason Harris got a look at just how well his team can play. The Mystics rolled to a 110-88 blowout victory over Lake Region State College at the BSC Armory. Jalen Finley led the BSC assault with 32 points. Kyle Weisbeck added 23. Also in double figures for BSC were Isiah Kampeska with 18, Jordan Maurer with 17 and Devin Yellow Wolf with 15. Weisbeck pulled down 11 rebounds. Josh Colon netted 21 points for Lake Region.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Washburn, down a point after three quarters, had just enough gas in the tank to squeeze past Velva 65-64 in Class B boys basketball at Washburn. Both teams engaged in some long-range sharpshooting. Velva sank a dozen 3-pointers and the winning Cardinals connected on seven. Velva’s Matt Weidler swished three treys and scored 17 points. Loren Loftesness also tallied 17 for the Aggies. Donavan Pickell sank three 3-pointers for Washburn, but Adam Thomas took game scoring honors with 18 points for the Cardinals.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Rich Condo dumped in 28 points as Bismarck Junior College downed Assumption Junior College 86-79 in Mon-Dak Conference basketball action at Richardton. BJC led 76-73 with two minutes to go, and Jan Sander iced the win by swishing seven of eight free throw attempts down the stretch. Behind Condo in the BJC scoring parade were Mike Montgomery with 18 points and Rich Trydahl with 13. Joel Irish, Scott Ennen and Denny Dickensheets scored 21, 20 and 19 points, respectively, for Assumption.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Adam Vinatieri is the only player to scored 1,000 points for two different teams -- New England and Indianapolis. He's the NFL's all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points.
