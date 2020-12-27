morning-kickoff Mon, 12-28-20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 28
High school basketball: Shiloh vs. Langdon-Edmore-Munich, 2/3:30 p.m. (At Jamestown).
Tuesday, Dec. 29
High school boys basketball: Watford City at Legacy, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at Watford City, 2:30 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4 p.m.; Minot at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Mandan, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Pentathlon, 10 a.m. (diving), 10:30 a.m. (swimming)
Wednesday, Dec. 30
High school boys basketball: Willison at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.
High girls school basketball: Legacy at Williston, 4 p.m.; Shiloh at Velva, 6 p.m.
High school wrestling: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 31
College hockey: UND at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 2 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 2 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Hazen, 2 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Friday, Jan. 1
College hockey: UND at Omaha, 6 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Kindred, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Shiloh at Kindred, 3 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 3
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Maryland at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Memphis at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
NBATV -- Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
NFL
ABC, ESPN -- Buffalo at New England, 7:15 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Sally James scored in overtime to give the Wisconsin USM co-op a 4-3 victory over the Bismarck Blizzard at the Schwan's Cup girls hockey tournament in Blaine, Minn. Billie Fritz of USM sent the game into overtime by scoring in the final four minutes of the third period. The Blizzard took a 3-0 lead on a first-period goal by Haleigh Springan and second-period markers by Maddy Gendreau and Brooklyn Beehler.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Normally, a 19-point scoring effort wouldn't constitute an off game for a high school basketball player, but Glen Ullin's Jesse Voth expects more of himself. He scored 19 against Napoleon at the Mandan Holiday Tournament, but the Rattlers fell 61-52. Mark Rau of Napoleon was the game's leading scorer with 20 points. The loss was the first setback for Glen Ullin in four starts.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Unbeaten Moorhead State posted its sixth triumph of the season with a 99-82 conquest of North Dakota State in Fargo. The largest crowd ever to attend a Bison home game -- 5,100 -- saw Charlie Williams and Jerry Barney pour in 28 and 25 points, respectively, for Moorhead. Dan Retherford added 20 points, 14 in the second half. Mike Kuppich had a 30-point night for NDSU, now 3-4 on the season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Garo Yepremian ended the longest game in NFL history, kicking a 37-yard field goal to give the Miami Dolphins a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, 1971. Yepremian connected midway through the second overtime period after 82 minutes and 40 seconds of playing time. The teams were matched in an AFC divisional playoff game.
