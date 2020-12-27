morning-kickoff Mon, 12-28-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Sally James scored in overtime to give the Wisconsin USM co-op a 4-3 victory over the Bismarck Blizzard at the Schwan's Cup girls hockey tournament in Blaine, Minn. Billie Fritz of USM sent the game into overtime by scoring in the final four minutes of the third period. The Blizzard took a 3-0 lead on a first-period goal by Haleigh Springan and second-period markers by Maddy Gendreau and Brooklyn Beehler.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Normally, a 19-point scoring effort wouldn't constitute an off game for a high school basketball player, but Glen Ullin's Jesse Voth expects more of himself. He scored 19 against Napoleon at the Mandan Holiday Tournament, but the Rattlers fell 61-52. Mark Rau of Napoleon was the game's leading scorer with 20 points. The loss was the first setback for Glen Ullin in four starts.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Unbeaten Moorhead State posted its sixth triumph of the season with a 99-82 conquest of North Dakota State in Fargo. The largest crowd ever to attend a Bison home game -- 5,100 -- saw Charlie Williams and Jerry Barney pour in 28 and 25 points, respectively, for Moorhead. Dan Retherford added 20 points, 14 in the second half. Mike Kuppich had a 30-point night for NDSU, now 3-4 on the season.

