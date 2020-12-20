morning-kickoff Mon, 12-21-20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Dec. 21
High school boys basketball: Shiloh at Dickinson Trinity, 2 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Shiloh at Dickinson Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:45 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys swimming: Minot at Mandan, 5 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m.; Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Mandan at Fargo North-South, 7 p.m.
High school wrestling: Bismarck at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Dec. 24
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Dec. 25
No local events scheduled.
Saturday, Dec. 26
No local events scheduled.
Sunday, Dec. 27
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Dec. 28
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
High school boys basketball: Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Mandan at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 4 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Devils Lake at Mandan, 5 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
High school boys swimming: Mandan Pentathlon, 10 a.m. (diving), 10:30 a.m. (swimming)
RADIO TODAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KFYR (550 AM) -- Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
NFL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN -- Appalachian State vs. North Texas, Myrtle Beach Bowl, 1:30 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FS1 -- Southern Illinois at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Tulsa at Memphis, 7 p.m.
FS1 -- New Mexico at Boise State, 8:30 p.m.
NFL
ESPN -- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A 21-point fourth quarter carried South Border past Barnes County North 55-52 in Class B boys basketball at Jamestown. BCN led 42-34 after three quarters before fading in the final eight minutes. Skylar Helfenstein was the game's leading scorer with 27 points for South Border. Garrett Steckler tallied 14 points to pace BCN. South Border took advantage of 24 BCN fouls to win the game by sinking 15 of 20 free throws.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): This season has been one dream come true after another for former Bismarck High hockey player James Massen, but this one is the biggest. Massen, who is currently playing with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, has committed to play hockey at the University of North Dakota. Massen, who turns 19 in January, was considering some of the best hockey programs in the nation, including Minnesota-Duluth, Denver, Colorado College, Maine and Notre Dame.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Bismarck Junior College wrangled dual wrestling wins over a pair of four-year schools, clipping Minot State 25-9 and Northern State of Aberdeen, S.D., 18-12 in a triangular. Two Mystic wrestlers, Milo Schmeichel and Tom Steidler, remained unbeaten through their two duals. Schmeichel and Jack Overgaard scored the only two BJC pins in the triangular, both posting falls against Minot. There were no pins in the Mystics' dual with Northern. Northern defeated Minot 20-12 in the other match of the day.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Following the 1961-62 season, the Philadelphia Warriors were sold and the franchise was moved to San Francisco. Philadelphia went without an NBA team for only one year, though. Following the 1962-63 season, the Syracuse Nationals moved to Philadelphia, becoming the 76ers.
