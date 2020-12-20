morning-kickoff Mon, 12-21-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A 21-point fourth quarter carried South Border past Barnes County North 55-52 in Class B boys basketball at Jamestown. BCN led 42-34 after three quarters before fading in the final eight minutes. Skylar Helfenstein was the game's leading scorer with 27 points for South Border. Garrett Steckler tallied 14 points to pace BCN. South Border took advantage of 24 BCN fouls to win the game by sinking 15 of 20 free throws.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): This season has been one dream come true after another for former Bismarck High hockey player James Massen, but this one is the biggest. Massen, who is currently playing with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, has committed to play hockey at the University of North Dakota. Massen, who turns 19 in January, was considering some of the best hockey programs in the nation, including Minnesota-Duluth, Denver, Colorado College, Maine and Notre Dame.