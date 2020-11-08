morning-kickoff Mon, 11-9-20

MORNING LEADOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Nov. 9
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
High school volleyball: West Region tournament, quarterfinals (at higher seed): No. 8 Watford City at No. 1 Century, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Legacy at No. 4 Bismarck, 7 p.m.; No. 3 St. Mary’s at No. 3 Jamestown, 7 p.m.; No. 7 Minot at No. 2 Mandan, 7 p.m.; Washburn at Shiloh, 7 p.m. (Region 5 quarterfinal).
Wednesday, Nov. 11
College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA Division I) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Mandan.
Thursday, Nov. 12
High school volleyball: West Region tournament, semifinals/loser out (at higher seed)
Friday, Nov. 13
High school football: Dakota Bowl, Fargodome, Nine-man championship: Langdon-Edmore-Munich vs. Lisbon, 8:10 a.m.; Nine-man championship: Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock vs. Cavalier, 60 minutes after Class A final; Class AA championship: Beulah vs. St. Mary’s, 60 minutes after A final; Class AAA championship: Century vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- KBO playoffs, Seoul Doosan Bears at Suwon KT Wiz, game 2, 3:25 a.m. Tuesday
NFL
ESPN -- New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
TENNIS
TENNIS -- Sofia ATP, early rounds, 10 a.m.
TENNIS -- Sofia ATP, early rounds, 4 a.m. Tuesday
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Heart River outlasted Dickinson Trinity 3-2 in the opening round of the Region 7 volleyball tournament at Beulah. Trinity won the first two sets, but Heart River claimed the final three games 25-23, 25-19, 15-13. Miranda Kadrmas and Alicia Palaniuk led the Heart River offense with 22 and 17 kills, respectively. Alyson Schieno had 17 kills and Nikki Grinsteinner added 13 for Trinity.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): University of Mary football player Deshon Benton, a junior linebacker, has been named the defensive player of the week in the NSIC. Benton was in on 13 tackles, eight solo, as the Marauders downed Winona State 21-19. Benton had 2.5 tackles for loss, including a sack and recovered a fumble.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Speedy quarterback Kelly Gleave was responsible for all of Jamestown College's touchdowns in a 26-16 victory over Southern State College at Springfield, S.D. Gleave ran for three touchdowns and fired a 61-yard scoring pass to Tim Cavanaugh.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Golden State lost 102-96 to Chicago in overtime on Oct. 13, 1979, the first of which would be a National Basketball Association-record 10 straight overtime defeats.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Send faxed results to 223-2063.
Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!