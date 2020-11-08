morning-kickoff Mon, 11-9-20

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Heart River outlasted Dickinson Trinity 3-2 in the opening round of the Region 7 volleyball tournament at Beulah. Trinity won the first two sets, but Heart River claimed the final three games 25-23, 25-19, 15-13. Miranda Kadrmas and Alicia Palaniuk led the Heart River offense with 22 and 17 kills, respectively. Alyson Schieno had 17 kills and Nikki Grinsteinner added 13 for Trinity.