morning-kickoff, Mon, 11-30-20

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Getting off to a 1-4 start made it clear that the Dakota Wizards needed immediate help. The Wizards made a move in that direction by acquiring Idaho Stampede power forward Walter Sharpe for their second-round pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Sharpe had played three games for Idaho this season, averaging 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Former Bismarck High School hockey standout Mike Peluso was traded by the Washington Capitals to the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Capitals got Derek Bekar, a 25-year-old center. Peluso had been playing for the Capitals' top minor league affiliate at Portland, Maine, where he piled up 12 goals and 10 assists in 19 games. Peluso, 26, plays right wing.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Casper, Wyo., Junior College placed fourth in the national junior college basketball tournament last season, and now Bismarck Junior College knows why. The Thunderbirds roughed up BJC 92-68 at Powell, Wyo. Terry Cutshall scored 26 points for Casper. Ken Morgan and Ralph Kramer added 17 points each for the winners, with Morgan grabbing 16 rebounds. Richard Condo and Mike Montgomery led the way for BJC with 23 and 21 points, respectively.