morning-kickoff, Mon, 11-30-20

SCHEDULE
Monday, Nov. 30
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
College hockey: UND vs. Miami-Ohio, 3:35 p.m. (Omaha).
Thursday, Dec. 3
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Dec. 4
College hockey: UND vs. Denver, 7:35 p.m. (Omaha).
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Saturday, Dec. 5
College hockey: Dakota College Bottineau at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Dec. 6
College hockey: UND vs. Western Michigan, 12:05 p.m. (Omaha).
College hockey: U-Mary at Dakota College Bottineau, 6 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Maui Invitational, Texas vs. Davidson, quarterfinal, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 -- Maui Invitational, Indiana vs. Providence, quarterfinal, 1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Maui Invitational, North Carolina vs. Nevada-Las Vegas, quarterfinal, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Eastern Kentucky at Xavier, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- Iona at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Maui Invitational, Stanford vs. Alabama, quarterfinal, 8:30 p.m.
NFL
ESPN -- Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
NBCSN -- Premier League, Fullham at Leicester City, 11:25 a.m.
NBCSN -- Premier League, Aston Villa at West Ham United, 1:55 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Getting off to a 1-4 start made it clear that the Dakota Wizards needed immediate help. The Wizards made a move in that direction by acquiring Idaho Stampede power forward Walter Sharpe for their second-round pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Sharpe had played three games for Idaho this season, averaging 19.7 points and 9.7 rebounds.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Former Bismarck High School hockey standout Mike Peluso was traded by the Washington Capitals to the St. Louis Blues. In exchange, the Capitals got Derek Bekar, a 25-year-old center. Peluso had been playing for the Capitals' top minor league affiliate at Portland, Maine, where he piled up 12 goals and 10 assists in 19 games. Peluso, 26, plays right wing.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Casper, Wyo., Junior College placed fourth in the national junior college basketball tournament last season, and now Bismarck Junior College knows why. The Thunderbirds roughed up BJC 92-68 at Powell, Wyo. Terry Cutshall scored 26 points for Casper. Ken Morgan and Ralph Kramer added 17 points each for the winners, with Morgan grabbing 16 rebounds. Richard Condo and Mike Montgomery led the way for BJC with 23 and 21 points, respectively.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Minnesota Vikings in 1961 and the Houston Texans in 2002 are the only NFL expansion teams to win their first games. The Vikings defeated Chicago 37-13 on Sept. 17, 1961, and the Texans downed Dallas 19-10 on Sept. 8, 2002.
