morning-kickoff Mon, 11-23-20

ESPN2 -- Korean Series, Seoul Doosan Bears vs. Changwon NC Dinos, game 6, 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.

NFL

ESPN -- Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jordan Wilhelm of the University of Mary was named men’s basketball player of the week in the Northern Sun Conference. The senior guard from Bismarck led the Marauders to two wins during the first week of the season. He scored 25 points and uncorked the game-winning shot in the season opener and added 20 points in U-Mary's second game.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Rolla High school senior Doug Zinke is among six high school boys selected to visit New York City as a finalist in the High School Heisman award program. Zinke, five other boys finalists and six girls finalists were sifted from a nationwide field of 12,000 entrants. Doug Zinke is the son of Davy and Sheila Zinke. Davy is a former Bismarck High School athlete and Sheila is a former Linton High School athlete.