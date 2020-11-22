morning-kickoff Mon, 11-23-20

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Nov. 23
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
No local events scheduled.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Thursday, Nov. 26
No local events scheduled.
Friday, Nov. 27
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28
NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Nov. 29
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
KBO BASEBALL
ESPN2 -- Korean Series, Seoul Doosan Bears vs. Changwon NC Dinos, game 6, 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.
NFL
ESPN -- Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Jordan Wilhelm of the University of Mary was named men’s basketball player of the week in the Northern Sun Conference. The senior guard from Bismarck led the Marauders to two wins during the first week of the season. He scored 25 points and uncorked the game-winning shot in the season opener and added 20 points in U-Mary's second game.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Rolla High school senior Doug Zinke is among six high school boys selected to visit New York City as a finalist in the High School Heisman award program. Zinke, five other boys finalists and six girls finalists were sifted from a nationwide field of 12,000 entrants. Doug Zinke is the son of Davy and Sheila Zinke. Davy is a former Bismarck High School athlete and Sheila is a former Linton High School athlete.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): After dropping the first bout, Dickinson Trinity built up a substantial 21-point lead and dumped Bowmarn 32-16 in a high school wrestling dual at Bowman. Pins from Terry Getschell, Duane Ficek and Rick Roshau enabled Trinity to shoot to its early lead. Bowman's only pin came from Joe Palczewski at 155 pounds.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Willie Anderson is the only golfer to win three successive U.S. Open championships. He won the first U.S. Open in 1901, tied for fifth in 1902, but bounced back to reel off three in a row, 1903-1905. Anderson, a Scottish immigrant to the United States, died in 1910 at the age of 31.
