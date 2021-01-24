morning-kickoff Mon, 1-25-21

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Wimbledon whipped Driscoll 59-12 to capture the championship in the Driscoll girls basketball tournament. Becky Sebula scored 21 points and Janet Flak pitched in 17 to lead Wimbledon to the title. Judy Cunningham paced Driscoll with six points. Denise Peak and Claudia Bohn each notched eight points for Hurdsfield as the Stags nipped Sterling 28-26 for third place.