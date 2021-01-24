morning-kickoff Mon, 1-25-21

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Monday, Jan. 25
College basketball: Miles CC at BSC, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
College basketball: Dawson CC at United Tribes, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Century, 7:15 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Watford at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m.; Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 7:30 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, Jan. 28
College basketball: BSC at Dakota College Bottineau, 5:30/7:30 p.m.; United Tribes at Williston State, 5:30/7:30 p.m.
College wrestling: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school boys basketball: New Salem-Almont at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bismarck at Hazen, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy at Minot, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.; Mandan vs. Watford City, 7 p.m. (At Dickinson).
Friday, Jan. 29
College hockey: UND at Omaha, 6:07 p.m.; Providence (Montana) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College men’s basketball: Crookston at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
College volleyball: BSC at Williston State, 7 p.m.
College women’s basketball: U-Mary at Crookston, 5:30 p.m.
High school boys basketball: St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Watford City, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Bottineau at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., Wachter Arena; Williston at Century, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
High school boys swimming: Mandan at Dickinson, 6 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Turtle Mountain at Legacy, 6 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 6 p.m.
High school girls hockey: Bismarck Blizzard at West Fargo, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Devils Lake, 7 p.m.
High school gymnastics: Dickinson Invite, 12 p.m.
High school wrestling: Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck vs. Fairbanks (Marshall, Minn.), 7:10 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
GOLF -- Southwestern Invitational, first round, 3:30 p.m.
GOLF -- Southwestern Invitational, first round, 7:30 p.m,.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN -- Syracuse at Virginia, 6 p.m.
ESPN -- Texas Tech at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Arizona State at Arizona, 10 p.m.
NBA
NBATV -- Miami at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
NBATV -- Minnesota at Golden State, 9 p.m.
NHL
NHLN -- Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ESPN2 -- Maryland at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
FS1 -- St. John's at Villanova, 6 p.m.
NOTE: Schedules subject to changes and blackouts.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2011): A proposed ban on serving alcoholic beverages at North Dakota college sporting events has been beaten in the North Dakota house of representatives. Both the public university system and private colleges would have been affected. Representatives voted 78-13 to defeat the proposal. Hampden Rep. Chuck Damschen sponsored the measure.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Six Bismarck wrestlers racked up pins as the Demons secured a 50-19 dual wrestling victory over Beulah in the BHS gym. Ryan Stockert, Mike Kessel, Math Bitz, Trenton Hintz, Ben Turnbow, and Tony Keegan won by fall for the Demons, who remained undefeated at 9-0. Brandon Kok, Casey Sabot, Cordell Weidner, Jon Lausen and Dan Chick notched victories for Beulah, now 3-8.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Wimbledon whipped Driscoll 59-12 to capture the championship in the Driscoll girls basketball tournament. Becky Sebula scored 21 points and Janet Flak pitched in 17 to lead Wimbledon to the title. Judy Cunningham paced Driscoll with six points. Denise Peak and Claudia Bohn each notched eight points for Hurdsfield as the Stags nipped Sterling 28-26 for third place.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fred Cox, who kicked for the Vikings from 1963 through 1977, is the team's all-time leading scorer with 1,365 points. He kicked 282 field goals and 519 extra points.
