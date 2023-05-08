MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, May 9

High school baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational at Heart River Golf Course.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

College baseball: NSIC tournament: No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 Wayne State College, 12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; No. 4 St. Cloud State vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State, 12 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato vs. No. 7 Wayne State, 6 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston vs. No. 6 Minot State, 6 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, May 11

College baseball: NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: loser out (12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark); semifinals 3:30 p.m. (Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark).

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Century, 8 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Diego at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Collegiate Championships: Second Round, Shoal Creek, Ala.

LACROSSE

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft: From Bristol, Conn.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

BSN – San Diego at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Philadelphia at Boston

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Phoenix at Denver

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Carolina at New Jersey

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Dallas at Seattle

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — WTA: Italian Open, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Alyssa Wolf, Paige Fettig, Anne Dickson and Morgan Grinsteiner won singles matches for Century in a 3-2 West Region win over Bismarck. Tyne Oberlander won at No. 1 singles for the Demons. Kayla Steffes also got a win in singles for BHS.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brody Brandt, Chris Geiger and Michael Mettler tied for second with scores of 79 to lead Hazen to a 21-stroke win at the Region 5 golf qualifier at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson. Standing Rock’s Travis Alkire won medalist honors with a 76, and Standing Rock finished third as a team with 343 shots.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): May Keim won a playoff with Tom Smith to claim first prize in the Riverwood Men’s Golf Association Spring Kickoff tournament. Keim and Smith finished with handicap 71’s in regulation play. Ken Jochim won the Class B group, tallying a handicap 69 to the 72 of Lyle Johnson. Mike Patton was the Class C group with a handicap 67.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Chicago Blackhawks took Patrick Kane No. 1 overall in the 2007 NHL draft.

