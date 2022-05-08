Morning Kickoff: May 9

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, May 9

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Hettinger-Scranton-New England, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Mandan at Williston, 12 p.m.

High school softball: Century vs. Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Tuesday, May 10

High school baseball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jametown at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean Invitational at Hawktree, 11 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, Noon, Tom O’Leary Courts; Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school track: BPS Triangular, 4 p.m., Bowl.

Wednesday, May 11

College baseball: NSIC Tournament at Sioux Falls: University of Mary vs. Augustana, 12 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Boston at Milwaukee

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Memphis at Golden State

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh

TBS — Game 4: Florida at Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Colorado at Nashville

TBS — Game 4: Calgary at Dallas

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Rome, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck High softball team scored 33 runs in a doubleheader sweep at Turtle Mountain. The Demons won 14-3 in Game 1 and 19-1 in the second contest. Rylee Meier went 4-for-7 with three RBIs in the sweep. Shelby Standing Elk and Shelby Wittenberg earned the pitching wins.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Jared Wolberg, a junior at Dickinson High School, made a hole-in-one during a JV golf tournament at Tom O’Leary Golf Course. The shot came on the 260-yard No. 12 hole, with groupmates Andrew Johnson of Williston, Ben Keaveny of Bismarck, and Shawn Brannan of St. Mary’s on hand to witness the ace. Wolberg won the individual title with a 2-over-par 70.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Secretary-treasurer Lou Miller of the North Dakota Golf Association announced that the qualifying round of the men’s state amateur golf tournament was eliminated. All entrants would instead have to submit a verified handicap to the tournament committee to gain entry. It was also the first time in the 54-year history of the men’s state amateur tournament that the championship flight would be on a 72-hole medal format.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Joe Torre (2,326 wins and 252 home runs) and Dusty Baker (2,003 wins and 242 home runs).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.