Monday, May 8

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 9

High school baseball: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Heart River at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Dickinson Invitational at Heart River Golf Course.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 8 p.m., Bowl.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Mandan at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 10

College baseball: NSIC tournament: No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 Wayne State College, 12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; No. 4 St. Cloud State vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State, 12 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato vs. No. 7 Wayne State, 6 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston vs. No. 6 Minot State, 6 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, May 11

College baseball: NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: loser out (12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark); semifinals 3:30 p.m. (Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark).

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Century, 8 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: NSIC tournament: 12/3:30 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Park River at Thompson, 1 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Thompson, 5 p.m.

High school boys track: Minot Invitational, 2 p.m.

High school boys golf: Williston Invitational at Links of N.D., 10 a.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 3 p.m.; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 11 a.m.; Century at Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo Shanley, 10 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 12:30 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks Red River, 3:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo South, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Dickinson at Mandan, Noon; Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River at Fargo, 5 p.m.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek, Ala.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: New York at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Draft Lottery

NHL PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Vegas at Edmonton

SOCCER

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham

11:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — WTA: Italian Open, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Taylor Gendreau scored in the first half and Erin Dohm netted in the second half for St. Mary’s in a 2-1 road win over Minot. Molena Lenon had the Majettes’ lone tally.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brennan Quintus, Brandon Messer and Keegan Lantz connected for home runs in Dickinson’s 9-8 nine-winning win over Mandan. Eric Boyer had a big day at the plate for Mandan, finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs. Gabe Brucker also had three hits.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Don Boeckel of Beulah won the 250 cc A Class and the Open Class at the new moto-cross track in Almont, N.D. Randy King of Bismarck placed first in 125 55 A Class. Dennis Holden of Willston placed first in 175 cc A Class.

TRIVIA ANSWER

113 Derby winning horses have been foaled in Kentucky, including Saturday’s winner, Mage.

