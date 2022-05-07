Morning Kickoff: May 8

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, May 8

College baseball: Mon-Dak Conference Tournament, Miles, Mont.

Monday, May 9

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Hettinger-Scranton-New England, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10

High school baseball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jametown at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Minot at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Mandan Invitational, 10 a.m., Prairie West Golf Course; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean Invitational at Hawktree, 11 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Minot at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Century at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Williston at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school track: BPS Triangular, 4 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Oakland at Minnesota

NHL PLAYOFFS

3:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Minnesota at St. Louis

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

9:35 a.m.

ESPN2 — W Series: Race 2, Miami

1 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals

COLLEGE SOFTALL

1:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn State at Illinois

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour Betfred British Masters

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Wells Fargo Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Wells Fargo Championship

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston

1 p.m.

MLBN/BSN — Oakland at Minnesota

4 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at L.A. Angels or St. Louis at San Francisco

6 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA PLAYOFFS

2:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Phoenix at Dallas

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Miami at Philadelphia

NHL PLAYOFFS

11:30 a.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Carolina at Boston

3:30 p.m.

TBS/BSN — Game 4: Minnesota at St. Louis

6 p.m.

TBS — Game 4: Toronto at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.

TBS — Game 4: Edmonton at Los Angeles

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome (ATP), Early Rounds; Madrid (ATP), Doubles Final

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome (ATP), Early Rounds; Madrid (ATP), Doubles Final

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid (ATP), Singles Final

USFL

2 p.m.

NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans

WNBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck got goals from MiKayla Schuette and Andrea Ferguson in a 2-0 shutout win over Mandan. Ferguson’s goal was unassisted while Schuette received an assist from teammate Haleigh Springan. Sara Bachmeier made two first-half saves to earn the win for the Demons.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A late miscue led the Marauders to a pair of wins in the first day of the DAC-10 conference softball tournament. Playing Minot State in the winner’s bracket, the Marauders trailed 2-1 late before an error by the Beavers allowed Cassie Smith to hit, and she laced the game-winning hit down the right field line to score both Mary runners. The 3-2 win was preceded by an 8-0 shutout in the first round against Mayville State for the Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s posted its second shutout of the year over Garrison, sweeping to a 7-0 record and a pair of wins in exhibition matches. Garrison’s closest opportunity was an 11-9 loss by Mike Stepina to St. Mary’s Mark Zentner.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Rick Aguilera is the Minnesota Twins' career leader in games finished with 434. Joe Nathan is second on the list with 394.

