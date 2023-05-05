MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, May 6

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at University of Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Region 13 Tournament, Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, best-of-three series, 1/3 p.m., Haaland Field.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Watford City, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Legacy at Dickinson, 2 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 9 a.m.

High school softball: Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 11:30 a.m.

High school track: Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sunday, May 7

College baseball: Region 13 Tournament, Lake Region State at Bismarck State, best-of-three series, Game 3, if necessary.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Kansas Speedway

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Kansas Speedway

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Quarterfinals/semifinals, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA championship: Hawaii vs. UCLA

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m. (Post time 5:57 p.m.)

NBC — Kentucky Derby: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Cleveland

6 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Atlanta OR Boston at Philadelphia

NBA PLAYOFFS

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: New York at Miami

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Edmonton at Vegas

WOMEN’S SOCCER

12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego at Washington

USFL

12 p.m.

FOX — Houston vs. Philadelphia, Detroit

6:30 p.m.

NBC — Memphis at Michigan

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Brandon Gieszler fired a three-hit shutout for Bismarck in a 4-0 win over Mandan. In the seven-inning gem, Gieszler walked one and struck out two. Cole Bauer had two hits and one RBI for the Demons.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kelly Miller and Beth Gartner each netted two goals for Century in a seven-goal outing against Minot. Jessica Heintz added a goal and an assist for the 6-0 Patriots.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Neil Wilmes set a Killdeer Invitational record in the 440 of 52 seconds flat to lead Richardton to the team title. Richardton also got a win from Duane Glick in the shot put.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bob Baffert -- Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015), Justify (2018), Authentic (2020) -- and Ben Jones -- Lawrin (1938), Whirlaway (1941), Pensive (1944), Citation (1948), Ponder (1949), Hill Gail (1952) -- with six.

