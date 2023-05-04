MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, May 5
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
College track: U-Mary at NDSU Tune-up.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls tennis: Century at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.; Century at Fargo North, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school softball: Bismarck at Minot; Legacy at West Fargo, 4:30 p.m.
High school track: Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls, S.D.
Saturday, May 6
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Region 13 Tournament, Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, best-of-three series, Games 1 and 2.
High school baseball: Bismarck at Watford City, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Legacy at Dickinson, 2 p.m.
High school girls tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 9 a.m.
High school softball: Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 11:30 a.m.
High school track: Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls, S.D.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California
11 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount
COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship,Charlotte, N.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The International Crown, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.
USA — Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego
NBA PLAYOFFS
6:40 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Boston at Philadelphia
9 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Denver at Phoenix
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: New Jersey at Carolina
TENNIS
9 a.m./1 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Madrid, Semifinal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s Dylan Sether (Wyoming), Veronica Herrmann (Northern Iowa) and McKenzie Jeske (North Dakota) and Jarren Fallgatter (Colorado State) committed to Division I swimming teams. Herrmann, Jeske and Fallgatter led the Patriots to a state championship in the fall.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Josh Bechtle (1600), Denver Dietrich (pole vault), Dava Ralph (triple jump) and Robert Borr (shot put) each won open events for Bismarck in its winning 177-point effort at the Mandan MAR Meet. Minot’s 138 points was good for second.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Darlene Brown had the top mark for the week by a wide margin, rolling a 278 game at Bismarck Bowling Lanes. Brown’s 278 was part of a 635 series in the Women’s Classic League. Her series score also led the way for the week.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Don Nelson won 540 games from 1976-1987 with a .611 winning percentage.
