MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, May 5

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

College track: U-Mary at NDSU Tune-up.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Century at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.; Century at Fargo North, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Bismarck at Minot; Legacy at West Fargo, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Saturday, May 6

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Region 13 Tournament, Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, best-of-three series, Games 1 and 2.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Watford City, 1 p.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Legacy at Dickinson, 2 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne at Mandan, 9 a.m.

High school softball: Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 11:30 a.m.

High school track: Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls, S.D.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA

10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St.

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount

COLLEGE LACROSSE

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Stanford

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship,Charlotte, N.C.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The International Crown, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.

USA — Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Boston at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Denver at Phoenix

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: New Jersey at Carolina

TENNIS

9 a.m./1 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Madrid, Semifinal

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s Dylan Sether (Wyoming), Veronica Herrmann (Northern Iowa) and McKenzie Jeske (North Dakota) and Jarren Fallgatter (Colorado State) committed to Division I swimming teams. Herrmann, Jeske and Fallgatter led the Patriots to a state championship in the fall.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Josh Bechtle (1600), Denver Dietrich (pole vault), Dava Ralph (triple jump) and Robert Borr (shot put) each won open events for Bismarck in its winning 177-point effort at the Mandan MAR Meet. Minot’s 138 points was good for second.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Darlene Brown had the top mark for the week by a wide margin, rolling a 278 game at Bismarck Bowling Lanes. Brown’s 278 was part of a 635 series in the Women’s Classic League. Her series score also led the way for the week.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Don Nelson won 540 games from 1976-1987 with a .611 winning percentage.

