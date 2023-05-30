Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, May 31

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 1

Class A baseball: State tournament at West Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Wahpeton vs. No. 4 West Legacy, 11:30 a.m.; No. 2 West Century vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne; No. 1 West Mandan vs. No. 4 East Fargo North, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 East West Fargo vs. No. 3 West, Jamestown.

Class A softball: State tournament at Fargo/West Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Grand Forks Central, 11 a.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Jamestown; No. 2 West Dickinson vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 4 p.m.; No. 1 East West Fargo vs. No. 4 West Century.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Minot: No. 2 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 11:30 a.m.; No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Shiloh Christian; No. 1 Thompson vs. Minot Ryan, 4:30 p.m.; No. 5 Central Cass vs. No. 4 North Star.

Class B softball: State tournament at Minot, quarterfinals: No. 2 Renville County vs. Thompson, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Kindred-Richland vs. Central McLean; No. 1 Beulah vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 4 p.m.; No. 4 Hillsboro-Central Valley vs. No. 5 May-Port-C-G.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Fargo, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Jamestown, Noon; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 2:15 p.m.; No. 4 East Grand Forks Central vs. No. 1 West Minot, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals, 10 a.m.: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo Davies; No. 2 East Grand Forks Central vs. No. 3 West Bismarck; No. 1 East West Fargo Sheyenne vs. No. 4 West Century; No. 2 West Legacy vs. No. 3 East Valley City.

Northwoods League: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Houston

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — Team Match-Play Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at Detroit

6 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.

BSN – Houston at Minnesota

SOCCER

11:15 p.m.

FS2 — U-20 World Cup, Round of 16: Brazil vs. Tunisia

3:45 p.m.

FS2 —U-20 World Cup, Round of 16: England vs. Italy

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: New England at Atlanta

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League, Final: LAFC at León, Leg 1

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck High placed first at the West Region golf tournament with a score of 320, beating Century by two strokes. Nick Nustad’s 77 led the Demons, tying for third with Austin Schauer of Century.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brian Solemsaas and Brock Neu homered for Bismarck in the Demons’ 10-0 win over St. Mary’s at the West Region baseball tournament in Beulah. Rob Bird Horse fired a five-inning shutout for the Demons, allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s senior shot putter Ted Hausauer was invited to the All-American High School Track and Field Championships at Drake University. Hausauer was selected for the event based on his throw of 60 feet, 4 inches in the Southwest Region meet at Dickinson. It was the first time an athlete from the state had a throw of more than 60 feet.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Minot 18 times. Dickinson is second with 16.

