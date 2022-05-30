 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: May 31

  • 0

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, May 31

Class B golf: State tournament at Oxbow.

Wednesday, June 1

High school boys golf: West Region tournament, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.; Class B state tournament at Oxbow.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, June 2

Class A baseball: State tournament at Jack Brown Stadium, Jamestown, quarterfinals: #1W Century vs. #4E Fargo Shanley, 11:30 a.m.; #2E Wahpeton vs. #3W Dickinson, 1:30 p.m.; #2W Minot vs. #3E Fargo North, 4:30 a.m.; #1E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #4W Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Class A softball: State tournament at McElroy Park, Jamestown, quarterfinals: #1E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #4W Legacy, 11 a.m.; #2W Bismarck vs. #3E Grand Forks Red River, 1 p.m.; #1W Dickinson vs. #4E Valley City, 1 p.m.; #2E West Fargo vs. #3E Jamestown, 6 p.m.

Class B baseball: State tournament at Fargo, quarterfinals: #2 Thompson vs. North Star, 10 a.m.; #3 Central Cass vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 12:45 p.m.;  #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion vs. Surrey, 3:30 p.m.; #4 Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich vs. #5 Beulah, 6:15 p.m.

Class B softball: State tournament at Fargo, quarterfinals: #2 Kindred vs. Velva-Drake-Anamoose, 11 a.m.; #3 Beulah vs. Thompson, 1 p.m.; #1Central Cass vs. Des Lacs-Burlington, 4 p.m.; #4 May-Port-C-G vs. #5 Renville County, 6 p.m.

High school girls soccer: State tournament at Starion Sports Complex, Mandan, quarterfinals: #1W Minot vs. #4E West Fargo, Noon; #2E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #3W Legacy, 2:15 p.m.; #1E Fargo Davies vs. #4W Mandan, 4:30 p.m.; #2W Bismarck vs. #3E Fargo Shanley, 6:45 p.m.

High school girls tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals (10 a.m.): #1E Fargo Davies vs. #4 Century; #2W Legacy vs. #3E Valley City; #1W Minot vs. #4E Fargo North; #2E West Fargo Sheyenne vs. #3W St. Mary’s.

Northwoods League: Rochester at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m. & 5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Detroit

TV TODAY

NCAA GOLF TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.

GOLF — Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Team Match Play Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

6 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Championship, Washington

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12/6 p.m.

BSN Extra – Minnesota at Detroit

6 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: Edmonton at Colorado

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday & Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open, Quarterfinals, Paris

WNBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Chicago

8 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Las Vegas

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary’s track and field teams had 17 athletes selected for all-region honors. Chase Dixon, Marshall Fryberger, Thomas Hartwell and Tracy Lide were named from the men’s team. Melissa Agnew, Jennifer Agnew, Nicketa Combs, Miranda Fehilly, Vanessa Friestad, Megan Jenkins, Janet Johnson, Tess Johnson, Kristyn Nelson, Rikki Schmidt, Kathryn Stewart, Melissa Walker and Dakota Wolf were all named to the women’s list.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): St. Mary’s defeated Turtle Mountain 11-0 in the first round of the West Region baseball tournament. St. Mary’s pitcher Mike Feldman threw all five innings, allowing just two hits. He also helped his own cause with a two-run triple at the plate.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck Junior College wrestlers Tom Steidler and Mandan’s Jim Sagmiller announced plans to enroll at the University of North Dakota, along with State Class B wrestler John Schatz of Zeeland. Steidler lettered for three years at St. Mary’s. Sagmiller took third in the Class A wrestling tournament at 155 pounds.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Babe Ruth scored 177 runs in the 1921 season. Lou Gehrig (167 in 1936) ranks second.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

