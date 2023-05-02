MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, May 3

College track and field: Marauders-Mystics Tune-Up, 11 a.m. (field), 1 p.m. (track), Bowl.

Thursday, May 4

College softball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: Bismarck State College vs. Williston State College.

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Beulah, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys golf: Watford City Invite, at Heart River Golf Course, Dickinson.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 5

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: Minnesota-Duluth at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

College track: U-Mary at NDSU Tune-up.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at St Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls tennis: Century at Fargo Davies, 1 p.m.; Century at Fargo North, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school softball: Bismarck at Minot; Legacy at West Fargo, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Howard Wood Relays at Sioux Falls, S.D.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Houston

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Chicago

MLBN — Toronto at Boston

NBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Philadelphia at Boston

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: New Jersey at Carolina

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Edmonton at Vegas

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — German Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester City

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at León, Semifinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Madrid, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Grace Persico and Sara Andrews scored on corner kicks for Bismarck as the Demons blanked Mandan, 3-0. Persico also assisted on McKenzie Kiefer’s goal for the Demons. Bismarck peppered Mandan keeper Rachel Ford with 18 shots. Sara Bachmeier kept a clean sheet with six saves for BHS.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Brad Hass fired a one-hitter for Mandan in a 4-0 win over Century. The Patriots won the first game of the doubleheader, 10-6. David Mickelson had three hits, including two triples in the win. Brian Schmidt doubled twice and finished 3-for-4.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Petrik won the mile and two-mile to lead Bismarck High’s winning 116-point effort at the Dickinson Invitational. Bruce Perry (440), Craig Hougen (hurdles), Tim Clausnitzer (880), Tony Tello (long jump), Wade Schatz (javelin) and John Holt (high jump) also claimed wins for the Demons.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Michael Jordan scored 63 points for the Bulls in a 1986 first-round playoff game against the Boston Celtics.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)