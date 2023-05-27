MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, May 28
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 29
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
Tuesday, May 30
High school boys golf: West Region tournament at Heart River Golf Course.
Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix
11:30 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500
5 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ACC championship
ESPNEWS — American Athletic championship
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 championship
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA championship: Boston College vs. Northwestern
COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS
1 and 3 p.m.
ESPN/ESPNU — NCAA Tournament
5/7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament
GOLF
12 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Schwab Challenge, Colonial Golf Course
3 p.m.
NBC — Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship, Ranch East
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN – Toronto at Minnesota
6 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United
CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham at Leeds
SYFY — Premier League: West Ham at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton
2 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Kansas City
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Columbus Crew at Nashville
USFL
1:30 p.m.
USA — Houston at Memphis
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jerse
WNBA
8 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
TV MONDAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Houston
7 p.m.
FS1 — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
ESPN — Game 6: Vegas at Dallas, (If necessary)
TENNIS
10 a.m.
NBC — French Open, First round
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake Leingang won the 800 and Jon Tharaldsen claimed the shot put as Bismarck finished off its 10th straight state Class A track title. The Demons totaled 190 points, 82 more than runner-up West Fargo.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kim Long and Alyssa Schafer earned singles wins for Mandan in its 4-1 semifinal win over Dickinson at the West Region tennis tournament.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck finished off its sixth straight state track title with a 61-36 margin over Fargo North. Tom Petrik broke the two-mile record, crossing in a time of 9:22.4, slashing 6.2 seconds off the old mark run by Jamestown’s Rollie Greeno. Bismarck’s John Holt broke the state record in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6.5 inches.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Chicago White Stockings won their first 21 home games in 1880.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)