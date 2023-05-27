Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, May 28

No local events scheduled.

Monday, May 29

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

Tuesday, May 30

High school boys golf: West Region tournament at Heart River Golf Course.

Northwoods League: Duluth at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: Monaco Grand Prix

11:30 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500

5 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ACC championship

ESPNEWS — American Athletic championship

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 championship

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA championship: Boston College vs. Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

1 and 3 p.m.

ESPN/ESPNU — NCAA Tournament

5/7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament

GOLF

12 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Schwab Challenge, Colonial Golf Course

3 p.m.

NBC — Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship, Ranch East

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN – Toronto at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United

CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham at Leeds

SYFY — Premier League: West Ham at Leicester City

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton

2 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Kansas City

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Columbus Crew at Nashville

USFL

1:30 p.m.

USA — Houston at Memphis

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jerse

WNBA

8 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

TV MONDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Houston

7 p.m.

FS1 — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Vegas at Dallas, (If necessary)

TENNIS

10 a.m.

NBC — French Open, First round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Jake Leingang won the 800 and Jon Tharaldsen claimed the shot put as Bismarck finished off its 10th straight state Class A track title. The Demons totaled 190 points, 82 more than runner-up West Fargo.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Kim Long and Alyssa Schafer earned singles wins for Mandan in its 4-1 semifinal win over Dickinson at the West Region tennis tournament.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck finished off its sixth straight state track title with a 61-36 margin over Fargo North. Tom Petrik broke the two-mile record, crossing in a time of 9:22.4, slashing 6.2 seconds off the old mark run by Jamestown’s Rollie Greeno. Bismarck’s John Holt broke the state record in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 6.5 inches.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Chicago White Stockings won their first 21 home games in 1880.

