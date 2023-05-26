Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, May 27

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.

High school baseball: West Region tournament at Jamestown: state qualifiers (10 a.m./12:30 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region individual tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12 p.m./2 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 28

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Big South: Championship

3 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast: Championship

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12: Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE SEMIFINALS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Penn St. vs. Duke

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame vs. Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

2 p.m.

ABC — Game 2: Tennessee vs. Texas

4 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN 2 — Game 2: TBD

6/8 p.m.

ESPN 2 — Game 2: TBD

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

BSN — Toronto at Minnesota

3 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

6 p.m.

FOX — Boston at Arizona

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 6: Boston at Miami

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ABC — Game 5: Dallas at Vegas

TRACK & FIELD

3:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: L.A. Grand Prix

USFL

3 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham

8 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh

WNBA

12 p.m.

CBS — Connecticut at New York

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck Jake Leingang won the 1,600-meter run at the state track meet, his sixth individual title. Leingang’s 4:13.69 was 13 seconds up on second place finisher Josh Seibel, his teammate with the Demons.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan’s Heather Zander placed first in the 100, 200 and ran a leg in the Braves winning 400-relay at the state Class A track meet at the Bowl. Anna Taylor won the 300 hurdles and ran on two winning relays for the Braves, who finished second with 115.5 points. Fargo South placed first with 128 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s Ted Hausauer set a new standard in the shot put of 59 feet, 0.5-inches in the semifinals of the state meet. Hausauer’s mark bested Steve Gunderson’s mark of 58-9.5 set in 1968, and was more than foot past the Class A mark set by Minot’s Don Tyler a year prior.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bismarck's Weston Dressler at 10.44 seconds in 2004.

