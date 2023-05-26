xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, May 27
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Jamestown: state qualifiers (10 a.m./12:30 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).
High school girls tennis: West Region individual tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12 p.m./2 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 28
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Big South: Championship
3 p.m.
ESPNU — West Coast: Championship
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12: Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE SEMIFINALS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Penn St. vs. Duke
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame vs. Virginia
COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS
2 p.m.
ABC — Game 2: Tennessee vs. Texas
4 p.m.
ESPN/ESPN 2 — Game 2: TBD
6/8 p.m.
ESPN 2 — Game 2: TBD
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
BSN — Toronto at Minnesota
3 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
6 p.m.
FOX — Boston at Arizona
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 6: Boston at Miami
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
ABC — Game 5: Dallas at Vegas
TRACK & FIELD
3:30 p.m.
NBC — USATF: L.A. Grand Prix
USFL
3 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham
8 p.m.
FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh
WNBA
12 p.m.
CBS — Connecticut at New York
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck Jake Leingang won the 1,600-meter run at the state track meet, his sixth individual title. Leingang’s 4:13.69 was 13 seconds up on second place finisher Josh Seibel, his teammate with the Demons.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan’s Heather Zander placed first in the 100, 200 and ran a leg in the Braves winning 400-relay at the state Class A track meet at the Bowl. Anna Taylor won the 300 hurdles and ran on two winning relays for the Braves, who finished second with 115.5 points. Fargo South placed first with 128 points.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): St. Mary’s Ted Hausauer set a new standard in the shot put of 59 feet, 0.5-inches in the semifinals of the state meet. Hausauer’s mark bested Steve Gunderson’s mark of 58-9.5 set in 1968, and was more than foot past the Class A mark set by Minot’s Don Tyler a year prior.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bismarck's Weston Dressler at 10.44 seconds in 2004.
