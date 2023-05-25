Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, May 26

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.

High school baseball: West Region tournament at Jamestown: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region individual tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12/2 p.m.), semifinals (4/6 p.m.)

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, May 27

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.

High school baseball: West Region tournament at Jamestown: state qualifiers (10 a.m./12:30 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region individual tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12 p.m./2 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fremantle at Melbourne

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA semifinal: Denver vs. Northwestern

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA semifinal: Boston College vs. Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Stanford at Duke

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Clemson at Oklahoma

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Texas at Tennessee

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: Oregon vs. Oklahoma St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Florida St. vs. Georgia

ESPN2 — Game 2: Northwestern at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Louisiana-Lafayette at Washington

ESPN2 — Game 1: San Diego St. at Utah

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Match-Play -- Day 3, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSN — Toronto at Minnesota

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying: ATP: Geneva, Lyon; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Watford City senior McKayla Haugeberg went out on top in the pole vault, winning her third straight Class B championship in the event by vaulting a personal-best 11 feet, three inches. Haugeberg earned the state title with an effort of 10 feet, nine inches, then went hunting for the personal best. (5/25)

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Carrington freshman Whitney Carlson won the 300 hurdles, 400 and 200 on the final day of the state Class B track meet to lead the Cardinals to the team title as well. Carrington also got a win from Adriana Friezen in the 100 hurdles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Petrik of Bismarck set a new standard in the mile a year after Jamestown’s Rollie Greeno set it, clocking in at 4:18.6 in the finals race. Petrik led the race nearly from the start and finished ahead of the runner-up by 10 full seconds, with the new state mark also setting a personal best for Petrik, who pushed Greeno right to the tape at last season’s state meet. (5/25)

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hazen with 11, the last in 2018.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)