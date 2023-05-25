MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, May 26
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Jamestown: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).
High school girls tennis: West Region individual tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12/2 p.m.), semifinals (4/6 p.m.)
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, May 27
College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.
High school baseball: West Region tournament at Jamestown: state qualifiers (10 a.m./12:30 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).
High school girls tennis: West Region individual tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.
High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12 p.m./2 p.m.); championship (4 p.m.).
High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Toronto at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
FS1 — Fremantle at Melbourne
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Charlotte Motor Speedway
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA semifinal: Denver vs. Northwestern
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA semifinal: Boston College vs. Syracuse
COLLEGE SOFTBALL SUPER REGIONALS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Stanford at Duke
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Clemson at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Texas at Tennessee
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Oregon vs. Oklahoma St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Florida St. vs. Georgia
ESPN2 — Game 2: Northwestern at Alabama
9 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Louisiana-Lafayette at Washington
ESPN2 — Game 1: San Diego St. at Utah
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship, Benton Harbor, Mich.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Match-Play -- Day 3, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
BSN — Toronto at Minnesota
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Friday and Saturday)
TENNIS — French Open Qualifying: ATP: Geneva, Lyon; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Watford City senior McKayla Haugeberg went out on top in the pole vault, winning her third straight Class B championship in the event by vaulting a personal-best 11 feet, three inches. Haugeberg earned the state title with an effort of 10 feet, nine inches, then went hunting for the personal best. (5/25)
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Carrington freshman Whitney Carlson won the 300 hurdles, 400 and 200 on the final day of the state Class B track meet to lead the Cardinals to the team title as well. Carrington also got a win from Adriana Friezen in the 100 hurdles.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Tom Petrik of Bismarck set a new standard in the mile a year after Jamestown’s Rollie Greeno set it, clocking in at 4:18.6 in the finals race. Petrik led the race nearly from the start and finished ahead of the runner-up by 10 full seconds, with the new state mark also setting a personal best for Petrik, who pushed Greeno right to the tape at last season’s state meet. (5/25)
TRIVIA ANSWER
Hazen with 11, the last in 2018.
