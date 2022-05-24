Morning Kickoff: May 25

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, May 25

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: 2 p.m. (semifinal), 4:15 p.m. (championship).

Thursday, May 26

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 St. Mary’s, 12:15 p.m.; No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Minot, 7 p.m. Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary).

High school girls soccer: West Region Tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Jamestown vs. No. 5 Mandan, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Century winner, 6 p.m.; championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 9 Jamestown winner, 10 a.m.; No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Bismarck; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 St. Mary’s vs. No. 6 Century; loser out/semifinals (1 p.m.); championship/state qualifiers (4 p.m.).

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Sanford Sports Complex: No. 1 Dickinson vs. No. 8 Williston winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Legacy vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Century, 3 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match Play Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: LPGA Match-Play, Day 1, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Colorado at Pittsburgh

12 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

6 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Baltimore at NY Yankees

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 5: Boston at Miami

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: St. Louis at Colorado

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open, Second Round

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The Bismarck Bobcats retained a notable piece of their history when they hired Garrett Roth, one of their best-ever players, to serve as their new assistant coach, which was previously filled by ex-NHLer Mike Peluso and Mark Erickson. Peluso and Erickson, who had coached on a part-time basis with the Bobcats, would continue to coach at Bismarck High, while Roth would fill a needed role as a full-time assistant to Layne Sedevie.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century’s girls tennis team was dominant in a first-round state tournament win over Valley City, posting a 5-0 win. Jenna Larson and Angie Horner each won 6-0, 6-0 sweeps for the Patriots in the top two singles slots, while Michaela Goodin converted on a third-set win over Amy Berntson, 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Four North Dakota basketball players were honored on the St. Petersburg Times All-America basketball team. With all four landing on the honorable mention list, they were Bismarck St. Mary’s John Thorpe, Bismarck High’s Tom Petrik, Fort Yates’ Fred Lukens and Wayne Whitty of Minot.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kevin Garnett in 2008.

