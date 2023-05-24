MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, May 25

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: championship (4 p.m.), if necessary. West Region tournament at Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Williston, 11 a.m.; No. 2 Dickinson vs. No. 7 Century, 1:30 p.m.; No. 4 Minot vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 8 Bismarck winner, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s: state qualifiers (4 & 6 p.m.), championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region team tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 St. Mary’s; No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Mandan; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6, Dickinson.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 Williston; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Century; No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Legacy; No. 3 Dickinson vs. No. 6 Mandan.

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 3 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.

High school baseball: West Region tournament at Jamestown: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m.); semifinals (4/6:30 p.m.).

High school girls tennis: West Region individual tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: loser out (12/2 p.m.), semifinals (4/6 p.m.)

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 9:30 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Region 8 Tournament, if necessary

TV TODAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida St.

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Oklahoma St.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Day 2

IIHF MEN’S HOCKEY

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Quarterfinal

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR St. Louis at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Miami at Boston

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Vegas at Dallas

MEN’S SOCCER

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. England, Group E

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Geneva, Lyon, Quarterfinals; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat, Quarterfinals; French Open Qualifying

5 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Geneva, Lyon, Quarterfinals; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat, Quarterfinals; French Open Qualifying

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP: Geneva, Lyon, Semifinals; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat, Semifinals; French Open Qualifying

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Elliott Stone won the first-ever state individual title for Shiloh Christian in track and field, earning top honors in the Class B boys 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:33.75. His finals win was nearly three seconds faster than his previous-best time of 4:36.70, and finished .84 seconds ahead of second-place Thomas Horgeshimer of Lisbon.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Robert Borr and Josh Obrigewitch took third and sixth in the shot put for Bismarck, giving the team an unexpected nine points in a tough competition with Fargo South for the top spot in the state boys track and field meet.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck won a two-stroke victory over St. Mary’s and Williston to take home gold in the final regular season golf tournament in the Western Dakota Association. Tom Parson paced the Demons with a 78 and was followed closely by Brian Grevig and Dave Albrecht, both of whom shot 79s.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Friday, August 26, 2022, when the Twins got six innings from Joe Ryan and home runs from Carlos Correa, Gary Sanchez and Kyle Garlick to beat the Giants 9-0.

