MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, May 24

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (4 p.m.); Shiloh Christian vs. TBD (6:30 p.m.).

Thursday, May 25

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: championship (4 p.m.), if necessary. West Region tournament at Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Williston, 11 a.m.; No. 2 Dickinson vs. No. 7 Century, 1:30 p.m.; No. 4 Minot vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 Jamestown vs. No. 8 Bismarck winner, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s: state qualifiers (4 & 6 p.m.), championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region team tournament at Mandan Tennis Center, 9 a.m.: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 St. Mary’s; No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Mandan; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6, Dickinson.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 8 Williston; No. 4 Bismarck vs. No. 5 Century; No. 2 Jamestown vs. No. 7 Legacy; No. 3 Dickinson vs. No. 6 Mandan.

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Region 8 Tournament

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Francisco at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

9 a.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Nebraska

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Match-Play - -Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at San Francisco

MLBN — Houston at Milwaukee

6 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Carolina at Florida

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at Real Madrid

1 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Italy vs. Nigeria, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton

4 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, Group D

WOMEN’S SOCCER

6 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Santo Domingo

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying: ATP: Geneva, Lyon; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Conner Doll went 3-for-3 and scored twice for Hazen in its 6-5 Region 8 tournament win over Kidder County. Jayden Miller had two RBIs for the Pirates, who could not close out a 5-1 third-inning lead.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Century freshman Erika Schroeder won the discus at the state track and field meet. Schroeder, who placed second as an eight-grader, won with a mark of 140 fee, 3 inches. Teammate Mandy Larson (131-7) was third.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Clark Crawford, Jim Morgan and Tom Koenig each went 2-0 in doubles in Bismarck’s 6-3 win over Valley City and 9-0 victory over Jamestown. The Demons closed the regular season with a record of 17-3.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fargo South in 2003.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)