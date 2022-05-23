Morning Kickoff: May 24

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, May 24

High school baseball: West Region Tournament play-in game: No. 9 Bismarck vs. No. 8 St. Mary's, 5 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: loser out (10 a.m./12:15 p.m.); semifinals (2:30/4:45 p.m.).

High school girls soccer: West Region Tournament play-in match: No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 6 Century, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; No. 8 Williston at No. 5 Mandan, 6 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Wednesday, May 25

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: 2 p.m. (semifinal), 4:15 p.m. (championship).

Thursday, May 26

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: No. 1 Dickinson vs. Bismarck/St. Mary’s winner, 12:15 p.m.; No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.; No. 2 Legacy vs. Watford City/Williston winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Minot, 7 p.m. Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary).

High school girls soccer: West Region Tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Jamestown vs. Williston/Mandan winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. St. Mary’s/Century winner, 6 p.m.; championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot: No. 1 Minot vs. Mandan/Jamestown winner, 10 a.m.; No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Bismarck; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 St. Mary’s vs. No. 6 Century; loser out/semifinals (1 p.m.); championship/state qualifiers (4 p.m.).

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Sanford Sports Complex: No. 1 Dickinson vs. Watford City/Williston winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Legacy vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Century, 3 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

11 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Region 8 Tournament

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

NCAA WOMEN'S GOLF TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.

GOLF — Team Match Play Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

HOCKEY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Norway, Group B, Tampere, Finland

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. France, Group A, Helsinki

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at San Diego

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Golden State at Dallas

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Carolina at NY Rangers

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Calgary at Edmonton

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open, First Round, Paris

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): A busy seventh inning made it close, but Century pitcher Kaylyn Herold managed to escape further damage against Bismarck to conclude a doubleheader sweep for the Patriots over the Demons. Century won the opener 7-5, and Herold was three outs away from a shutout in Game 2 before the Demons spoiled her chance in the seventh. The Patriots won the second game despite being outhit by the Demons 14-3.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): In just their first day at the NAIA softball championships, unseeded University of Mary went 2-0. The Marauders beat Concordia (Mich.) 4-3 in the first round, upset third-seeded Union (Tenn.) 2-0, despite facing NAIA pitcher of the year Rachel Murray, and claimed the farthest advancement in the bracket than any team in school history. Danelle Murphy pitched every inning in the circle during both wins for the Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck bowlers Bill McCullom and Dean Voxland were the doubles champions in a bowling tournament at Steele, with the pair combining for a score of 1,175 pins.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Billy McKinney was the Timberwolves’ first general manager, serving in the job from 1988 to 1990.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.