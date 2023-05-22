MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, May 23

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (4 p.m.).

High school boys golf: Williston Invitational at Links of North Dakota, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament, play-in games: No. 7 Century at No. 6 St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; No. 9 Williston at Legacy, 6 p.m.; No. 8 Dickinson at No. 5 Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

Thursday, May 25

College track: NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships, Pueblo, Colo.

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: championship (4 p.m.), if necessary. West Region tournament at Jamestown, quarterfinals: No. 3 Legacy vs. No. 6 Williston, 11 a.m.; No. 2 Dickinson vs. Century/Legacy winner, 1:30 p.m.; No. 4 Minot vs. No. 5 Mandan, 4 p.m.; No. 1 Jamestown vs. St. Mary’s/Bismarck winner, 6:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament at St. Mary’s: state qualifiers (4 & 6 p.m.), championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region tournament at Mandan.

High school softball: West Region tournament at Dickinson.

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 3 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

11 a.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Region 8 Tournament

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Francisco at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Iowa

2 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Indiana

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Maryland

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF TOURNAMENT

11 a.m.

GOLF — Team Match-Play -- Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

IIHF HOCKEY

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Sweden vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Latvia, Group B

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

BSN – San Francisco at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Boston at Miami

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Vegas at Dallas

SOCCER

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. Fiji, Group B

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Argentina vs. Guatemala, Group A

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying: ATP: Geneva, Lyon; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): St. Mary’s repeated as West Region tennis champions, beating Minot 3-2 in the title tilt. St. Mary’s swept the singles matches thanks to Caitlin Bakke, Alicia Beck and Mary Roller, who all earned straight sweeps in their matches for the third time in the postseason. Minot won both the doubles points, though St. Mary’s Erin Benz and Catherine Mahrer did take the Majettes to tiebreakers.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck stayed a half-game up on St. Mary’s in the West Region soccer standings thanks to a 2-2 draw. Jessica Curl netted the game-tying goal with less than three minutes left. Betsy Olesen gave the Demons a 1-0 lead. Steph Bartsch and Steph Jangula each scored for the Saints.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck had three golfers within a three-stroke spread to win the last of three nine-hole triangulars. The Demons’ winning total featured a 38 from Brian Brevig, 39s from Dave Blair and Charlie Carlson, and a 40 from Tom Parson. St. Mary’s and Mandan finished 2-3.

