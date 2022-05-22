Morning Kickoff: May 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, May 23

High school baseball: West Region Tournament play-in game: #9 Bismarck vs. #8 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: Game 1: #4 Beulah vs. #5 Hettinger-Scranton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: #3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. #6 Heart River, 12:15 p.m.; Game 3: #1 Hazen vs. Winner Game 1, 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: #2 Shiloh Christian vs. Winner Game 2, 4:45 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament play-in match: No. 9 Jamestown at No. 8 Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

High school boys golf: Watford City Invite, 10 a.m., Fox Hills Golf and Country Club.

High school softball: West Region play-in game: Turtle Mountain at Century, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: loser out (10 a.m./12:15 p.m.); semifinals (2:30/4:45 p.m.).

High school girls soccer: West Region Tournament play-in match: No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 6 Century, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; No. 8 Williston at No. 5 Mandan, 6 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Wednesday, May 25

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: 2 p.m. (semifinal), 4:15 p.m. (championship).

Thursday, May 26

High school baseball: West Region Tournament at Memorial Ballpark, Mandan: No. 1 Dickinson vs. Bismarck/St. Mary’s winner, 12:15 p.m.; No. 4 Century vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 2:30 p.m.; No. 2 Legacy vs. Watford City/Williston winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Mandan vs. No. 6 Minot, 7 p.m. Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: second championship, 1 p.m. (if necessary).

High school girls soccer: West Region Tournament at St. Mary’s, state qualifiers: No. 4 Jamestown vs. Williston/Mandan winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Legacy vs. St. Mary’s/Century winner, 6 p.m.; championship: No. 1 Minot vs. No. 2 Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament at Minot: No. 1 Minot vs. Mandan/Jamestown winner, 10 a.m.; No. 4 Dickinson vs. No. 5 Bismarck; No. 2 Legacy vs. No. 7 Williston; No. 3 St. Mary’s vs. No. 6 Century; loser out/semifinals (1 p.m.); championship/state qualifiers (4 p.m.).

High school softball: West Region Tournament at Sanford Sports Complex: No. 1 Dickinson vs. Watford City/Williston winner, 11 a.m.; No. 4 Legacy vs. No. 5 Jamestown, 1 p.m.; No. 2 Minot vs. No. 7 Century, 3 p.m.; No. 3 Bismarck vs. No. 6 Mandan, 5 p.m.

High school track: State Class A and Class B meet at Bowl, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Detroit at Minnesota

TV TODAY

NCAA WOMEN’S GOLF TOURNAMENT

4 p.m.

GOLF — Individual Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

HOCKEY WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

8 a.m.

NHLN — Group Stage: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Tampere, Finland

12 p.m.

NHLN — Group Stage: Canada vs. Denmark, Group A, Helsinki

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHLN — Group Stage: Germany vs. Switzerland, Group A, Helsinki

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Washington

6:40 p.m.

BSN – Detroit at Minnesota

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 4: Miami at Boston

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Game: Florida at Tampa Bay

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Colorado at St. Louis

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — French Open, First Round, Paris

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck Bobcats goalie Tommy Burke committed to Bowling Green after going 31-9-1 in the regular season for the Bobcats. Burke had a 2.59 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. He was 2-2 in the playoffs and Robertson Cup tournament.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Lesley Heidt scored in the first minute of the second half for the game’s lone goal in Century’s 1-0 win over Bismarck High. Katie Knodel made 10 saves, five in each half, for the shutout win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Tom Stroup earned wins in the 100-yard dash and 220-yard dash to push Hazen to a win at the Richardton Invitational track and field meet. The Bison scored 44 points to outlast second place Carson’s 36.5. Stroup ran the 100 in 10.1 seconds, tying Bismarck’s Bruce Perry for the fastest time in the state. Stroup claimed his win in the 220 with a time of 23.7 seconds.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Hank Aaron (6,656), Stan Musial (6, 134) and Willie Mays (6,080).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.