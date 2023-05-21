MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, May 22

Class A baseball: West Region Tournament, play-in games at Legacy: No. 7 Century vs. No. 10 Watford City, 2 p.m.; No. 8 Bismarck vs. No. 9 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., at Legacy

Class A softball: West Region Tournament, play-in game: No. 9 Watford City at No. 8 Legacy, 5 p.m.

Class B baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: No. 4 Hettinger vs. No. 5 Beulah, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. No. 6 Heart River, 1:30 p.m.; Hettinger/Beulah winner vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.; WWCS/Heart River winner vs. No. 2 Hazen, 6:30 p.m.

High school boys golf: Minot Invitational, Souris Valley Golf Course.

High school girls tennis: West Region Tournament play-in match: No. 9 Jamestown at No. 8 St. Mary’s, Time & Location Not Available.

Tuesday, May 23

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (11 a.m./1:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.); winner’s bracket (4 p.m.).

High school boys golf: Williston Invitational at Links of North Dakota, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: West Region tournament, play-in games: No. 7 Century at No. 6 St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; No. 9 Williston at Legacy, 6 p.m.; No. 8 Dickinson at No. 5 Jamestown, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: loser out (4 p.m.); championship (6:30 p.m.).

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

11 a.m.

KDKT (1400 AM) -- Region 8 Tournament

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Francisco at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

IIHF HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Austria vs. Hungary, Group A

4 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHLN — World Championship: Slovakia vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Denver at L.A. Lakers

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Carolina at Florida

SOCCER

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: England vs. Tunisia, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Gambia vs. Honduras, Group F, Mendoza, Argentina

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Geneva, Lyon; WTA: Strasbourg, Rabat

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century closed the regular season with a 2-0 win over Minot. Joanna Jensen scored on a penalty kick and Hailey Mills scored unassisted for the Patriots. Minot goalie Kaitlyn Stenberg made 15 saves to keep the margin at 2-0. Amanda Leintz earned the shutout by making nine stops, with eight coming in the second half.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Caution flags were common at opening night at Dacotah Speedway, with the streets feature, won by Jamestown’s Kelly Sackerson, flashing six yellows. The legends feature, won by Bismarck’s Derrick Johnson, showed a yellow before a single lap was completed after a collision between several cars on the final turn.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Samuel Tripp was named the new coach of the Bismarck hockey team. The 21-year-old Tripp was a graduating senior from St. Olaf College in Northfield, where he was captain of the hockey team the past season. Joining Tripp as assistant coach was 21-year-old Wayne Wilson, a Fargo native and a graduating senior from the University of North Dakota.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jason Dufner in 2013.

