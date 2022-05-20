Morning Kickoff: May 21

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, May 21
College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 1: Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) at Bismarck State College, Noon, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Game 2, 3 p.m.
High school track: West Region Meet, 2 p.m., Dickinson.
Sunday, May 22
College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 3, Noon, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark (if necessary).
Monday, May 23
High school baseball: West Region Tournament play-in game: #9 Bismarck vs. #8 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: Game 1: #4 Beulah vs. #5 Hettinger-Scranton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: #3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. #6 Heart River, 12:15 p.m.; Game 3: #1 Hazen vs. Winner Game 1, 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: #2 Shiloh Christian vs. Winner Game 2, 4:45 p.m.
High school softball: West Region play-in game: Turtle Mountain at Century, 3:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Middleweights: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, Las Vegas
NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
10 a.m./12/2/4/6/8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Regional
2/4 p.m.
ESPN— NCAA Tournament: Regional
GOLF
8 a.m./12 p.m.
ESPN/CBS — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
CNBC — The Preakness Stakes: Early Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
4 p.m.
NBC — The 147th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
6 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City
8 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at L.A. Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 2: Miami at Boston
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
TNT — Game 3: Colorado at St. Louis
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC
USFL
12 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.
6:30 p.m.
NBC — Michigan vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Las Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary women’s track team celebrated with a victory lap after winning the Northern Sun outdoor track and field championship, easily besting second-place Winona State 200.5-116. The conference championship was the Marauders’ fourth in six years. Melissa Agnew won the 1,500-meter run in 4:22.40, shattering the previous meet record by 10 seconds, then returned and set the record in the 800 with a time of 2:08.99, the second-best time in NCAA Division II.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan swept Williston 6-4 and 11-8. Eric Geffre went 6-for-8 on the day with two doubles while earning the win in the second game. Chad Boehm doubled and earned the save in Game 1 and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Jim DeForest shot 60 in the 15 playable holes in the fourth annual Riverwood Memorial Day golf tournament to earn the title. Replacing his brother Lee as tournament champion, DeForest finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Steve Woodcox, the 1970 tournament champion. The 12th, 13th, and 14th holes on the course were unplayable for the tournament due to recent heavy rainfall, so par for the 15-hole course was set at 61.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
