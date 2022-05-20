 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: May 21

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, May 21

College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 1: Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) at Bismarck State College, Noon, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; Game 2, 3 p.m.

High school track: West Region Meet, 2 p.m., Dickinson.

Sunday, May 22

College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 3, Noon, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark (if necessary).

Monday, May 23

High school baseball: West Region Tournament play-in game: #9 Bismarck vs. #8 St. Mary’s, 5 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Region 8 Tournament at Hettinger: Game 1: #4 Beulah vs. #5 Hettinger-Scranton, 10 a.m.; Game 2: #3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. #6 Heart River, 12:15 p.m.; Game 3: #1 Hazen vs. Winner Game 1, 2:30 p.m.; Game 4: #2 Shiloh Christian vs. Winner Game 2, 4:45 p.m.

High school softball: West Region play-in game: Turtle Mountain at Century, 3:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Cleburne

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — Middleweights: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, Las Vegas

NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

10 a.m./12/2/4/6/8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Regional

2/4 p.m.

ESPN— NCAA Tournament: Regional

GOLF

8 a.m./12 p.m.

ESPN/CBS — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Third Round, Southern Hills CC, Tulsa, Okla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

CNBC — The Preakness Stakes: Early Races, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

4 p.m.

NBC — The 147th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

3 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City

8 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 2: Miami at Boston

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 3: Colorado at St. Louis

SOCCER

6:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Nashville SC

USFL

12 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

NBC — Michigan vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Las Vegas

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary women’s track team celebrated with a victory lap after winning the Northern Sun outdoor track and field championship, easily besting second-place Winona State 200.5-116. The conference championship was the Marauders’ fourth in six years. Melissa Agnew won the 1,500-meter run in 4:22.40, shattering the previous meet record by 10 seconds, then returned and set the record in the 800 with a time of 2:08.99, the second-best time in NCAA Division II.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan swept Williston 6-4 and 11-8. Eric Geffre went 6-for-8 on the day with two doubles while earning the win in the second game. Chad Boehm doubled and earned the save in Game 1 and went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s Jim DeForest shot 60 in the 15 playable holes in the fourth annual Riverwood Memorial Day golf tournament to earn the title. Replacing his brother Lee as tournament champion, DeForest finished four strokes ahead of runner-up Steve Woodcox, the 1970 tournament champion. The 12th, 13th, and 14th holes on the course were unplayable for the tournament due to recent heavy rainfall, so par for the 15-hole course was set at 61.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

