MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, May 20
College track and field: NJCAA National Outdoor Championships, Hobbs, N.M.
High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational at Riverwood, 10 a.m.
Sunday, May 21
No local events scheduled.
Monday, May 22
High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: No. 4 Hettinger vs. No. 5 Beulah, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. No. 6 Heart River, 1:30 p.m.; Hettinger/Beulah winner vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.; WWCS/Heart River winner vs. No. 2 Hazen, 6:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
People are also reading…
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Angels
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Truck Series: North Wilkesboro Speedway
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: Super Slam Cup, Prelims, Jupiter, Fla.
BOXING
7 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Quarterfinal: Georgetown vs. Virginia
1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Quarterfinal: Michigan vs. Duke
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12/2/4/6/8/10 p.m.
ESPN & ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Regionals
GOLF
9 a.m./Noon
ESPN/CBS — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m. (Post time approximately 5:50 p.m.)
NBC —148th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
6 p.m.
FOX — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis
9 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at L.A. Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 3: Denver at L.A. Lakers
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: Florida at Carolina
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at St. Louis
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): Behind a pair of wins each for Andrea Kelsch and Kelsie Hall, Century’s won the West Region track title title with 263 points. Bismarck High was a distant second with 167. Kelsch won the 200- (26.17) and 400-meter (57.91) dashes. Hall took first in the shot put (40-0) and discus (120-8).
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck High won the West Region trackmeet, beating two-time defending state champion Minot, 210-161.5. The Demons scored points in all 19 events. Dava Ralph and Brent Nelson went 1-2 in the triple with marks of 43-11.5 and 43-0.75.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bock Eckman’s winning score of 70 led Minot to the team title of the Mandan Invitational. St. Mary’s was second, topped by Charlie Donlin’s 75. Dave Albrecht of Bismarck’s 73 was good for second place.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Detroit beat Montreal 1-0 in a 116-minute, 30-second semifinal game in 1936.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail:)