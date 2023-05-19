MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, May 20

College track and field: NJCAA National Outdoor Championships, Hobbs, N.M.

High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational at Riverwood, 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21

No local events scheduled.

Monday, May 22

High school baseball: Region 8 Tournament at Dwyer Field: No. 4 Hettinger vs. No. 5 Beulah, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton vs. No. 6 Heart River, 1:30 p.m.; Hettinger/Beulah winner vs. No. 1 Shiloh Christian, 4 p.m.; WWCS/Heart River winner vs. No. 2 Hazen, 6:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Angels

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Truck Series: North Wilkesboro Speedway

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Super Slam Cup, Prelims, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING

7 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Quarterfinal: Georgetown vs. Virginia

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Quarterfinal: Michigan vs. Duke

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12/2/4/6/8/10 p.m.

ESPN & ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Regionals

GOLF

9 a.m./Noon

ESPN/CBS — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m. (Post time approximately 5:50 p.m.)

NBC —148th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.

FOX — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

9 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Denver at L.A. Lakers

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Florida at Carolina

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Nottingham Forest

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Kansas City at St. Louis

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Behind a pair of wins each for Andrea Kelsch and Kelsie Hall, Century’s won the West Region track title title with 263 points. Bismarck High was a distant second with 167. Kelsch won the 200- (26.17) and 400-meter (57.91) dashes. Hall took first in the shot put (40-0) and discus (120-8).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Bismarck High won the West Region trackmeet, beating two-time defending state champion Minot, 210-161.5. The Demons scored points in all 19 events. Dava Ralph and Brent Nelson went 1-2 in the triple with marks of 43-11.5 and 43-0.75.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bock Eckman’s winning score of 70 led Minot to the team title of the Mandan Invitational. St. Mary’s was second, topped by Charlie Donlin’s 75. Dave Albrecht of Bismarck’s 73 was good for second place.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Detroit beat Montreal 1-0 in a 116-minute, 30-second semifinal game in 1936.

