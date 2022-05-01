Morning Kickoff: May 2

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, May 2

College baseball: Northern State at University of Mary, 10 a.m., Municipal Ballpark; Dakota County Technical College at Bismarck State College, 10 a.m./12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College softball: Concordia-St. Paul at University of Mary, 12/2 p.m., U-Mary Softball Field.

High school baseball: Renville County at Shiloh Christian, 2:30 p.m., Dwyer Field; Williston at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school girls softball: Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.

High school golf: Shiloh Christian at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 11 a.m.

High school track: Shiloh Christian at Oakes Invitational.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, Game 5, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

High school baseball: Minot at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Haaland Field; Century at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Jamestown at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Watford City at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Beulah, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Cottonwood; Watford City at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: Mandan MAR Invitational: boys at Starion Sports Complex (2 p.m., field events, 3:30 running events), girls at Community Bowl (2 p.m. field events, 3:30 running events)

Wednesday, May 4

College baseball: St. Cloud State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4:30 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Beulah at Velva-Drake-Anamoose

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Baltimore

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: From Dover Motor Speedway (Conclusion)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Mississippi

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Seattle at Houston

6:05 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Baltimore

10 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Oakland

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: Philadelphia at Miami

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: Dallas at Phoenix

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Boston at Carolina

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Tampa Bay at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

ESPN/BSN — Game 1: St. Louis at Minnesota

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Los Angeles at Edmonton

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester United

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid (WTA/ATP), Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Madrid (WTA/ATP), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Tyler Steffan led the Marauders to a doubleheader split against Upper Iowa thanks to a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh of a 7-3 win. Steffan’s game-winner was part of a five-run seventh inning after the Peacocks had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the inning. The Marauders also completed a triple play in the third inning. The Peacocks won game two 15-4.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Rob Bird Horse went seven innings in game one of doubleheader sweep against Mandan, striking out 16 batters in an 8-0 Bismarck win. Bird Horse allowed just three hits and two walks while facing 27 hitters over his seven-inning outing. Only one Brave advanced to second base. A three-run home run by Bismarck’s Casey Perry led the Demons to a 10-3 win in game two.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s star John Thorpe signed a national letter of intent to enroll at the University of North Dakota. Thorpe, a 6-5, 200-pound forward, was key to St. Mary’s title run after transferring to the Saints from Fort Wayne, Ind. at the start of the school year. He had 50 points and 34 rebounds in the three state tournament games the Saints played in.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2011 season, when they won eight in a row against the Texas Rangers (two games), the Chicago White Sox (two games), the San Diego Padres (three games), and the San Francisco Giants (one game) in mid-June.

