Tuesday, May 2

College baseball: Bemidji State at University of Mary, 1:30/3:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school baseball: Bismarck at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Hettinger-Scranton-New England at Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m., Dwyer Field.

High school boys golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Souris Valley Golf Course.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Dickinson, 6:15 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school girls tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Dickinson at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 5 p.m.; Century at Turtle Mountain, 4:30 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Watford City at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

High school track: BPS All-City Meet, 4 p.m., Bowl; Dickinson Invitational, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3

No local events scheduled

Thursday, May 4

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Beulah, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at Mandan, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Minot at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Central McLean at Garrison

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. Bullis School (Md.), Potomac, Md.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

6 p.m.

TBS — Toronto at Boston

9 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Miami at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Florida at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Seattle at Dallas

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU —German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg, Semifinal

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Madrid, Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Joel Thune surrendered just one run on four hits on the mound for Century to help the Patriots top Mandan, 5-1. It finished off a sweep for Century, which took the opener behind fine work on the hill from pitchers Cyril Nagurski and Mason Przybilla, 3-2. Ryan Gesselchen had three hits in the doubleheader for Century. Kyler Vogel had three hits and two RBIs for the Braves.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Jane Trygg claimed a double at the Lloyd Memorial Invitational in Fessenden. The speedster on Steele-Dawson-Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone’s track and field team won the 100-meter sprint (13.11) and the 100 hurdles (16.06) to lead the Pirates to a sixth-place finish in the 16-team meet. Carrington claimed team honors with 160 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Terry Hjelmstad was named the new basketball coach at Minot High. Hjemlstad, 29, spent the past six seasons as coach at Stanley, compiling a record of 82-49. The job with the Magi came open after Nick Olson stepped down after six seasons.

TRIVIA ANSWER

New Jersey’s Kevin Durant 48 (2021), Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins 47 (1988) and Boston’s Bob Casey 47 (1963).

