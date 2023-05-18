MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, May 19

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys golf: Jamestown Invitational at Jamestown Country Club, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies and Valley City, Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Sertoma; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school track: West Region meet at Bowl, Noon.

Saturday, May 20

High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Angels

TV TODAY

NCAA SOFTBALL REGIONALS

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Game 1: Mississippi vs. Baylor

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1 Louisville vs. Indiana

ESPNU — Game 1: UNC Greensboro at Clemson

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Notre Dame vs. Oregon

ESPNU — Game 1: Hofstra at Oklahoma

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: UCF vs. South Carolina

ESPNU — Game 1: Nebraska vs. Wichita St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Game 1: Long Beach St. at Stanford

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Game 1: San Diego St. vs. Liberty

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group B

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Angels

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 2: Miami at Boston

NHL PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Dallas at Vegas

WNBA

7 p.m.

BSN Extra — Chicago at Minnesota

10 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): 2013: Elliott Stone and Mikayla Forness of Shiloh ran to matching sweeps of the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the South Central Region track meet at the Bowl. Hazen won the boys meet with 173 points, getting a double from thrower Austin Cieslak in the shot put and discus.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): B.J. Meyhoff fired a complete game on the mound for Center-Stanton to beat Shiloh Christian 4-3 in a semifinal game of the Region 8 tournament in Washburn. Meyhoff allowed six hits and struck out eight in the win. Brandon Bellerud had two hits for the Skyhawks.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): A day of frustration met Bismarck tennis coach Bob Cordova, as his team’s original opponent, Fargo Shanley, failed to show up for a meet. After hastily putting together a combo meet against Jamestown High School and Jamestown College, Cordova was the lone Bismarck player to lose in the non-regulation match. Bismarck’s doubles team of Mark Tolstedt and Perry Ford, who played the only match against high school competition, remained unbeaten with a 10-6 victory.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Central Cass with six. Kindred-Richland has three.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail:)