MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, May 19
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
High school boys golf: Jamestown Invitational at Jamestown Country Club, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies and Valley City, Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Sertoma; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school track: West Region meet at Bowl, Noon.
People are also reading…
Saturday, May 20
High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Angels
TV TODAY
NCAA SOFTBALL REGIONALS
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Game 1: Mississippi vs. Baylor
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1 Louisville vs. Indiana
ESPNU — Game 1: UNC Greensboro at Clemson
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Notre Dame vs. Oregon
ESPNU — Game 1: Hofstra at Oklahoma
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: UCF vs. South Carolina
ESPNU — Game 1: Nebraska vs. Wichita St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Game 1: Long Beach St. at Stanford
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Game 1: San Diego St. vs. Liberty
GOLF
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY
12 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group B
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Angels
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 2: Miami at Boston
NHL PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Dallas at Vegas
WNBA
7 p.m.
BSN Extra — Chicago at Minnesota
10 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Phoenix
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): 2013: Elliott Stone and Mikayla Forness of Shiloh ran to matching sweeps of the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the South Central Region track meet at the Bowl. Hazen won the boys meet with 173 points, getting a double from thrower Austin Cieslak in the shot put and discus.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): B.J. Meyhoff fired a complete game on the mound for Center-Stanton to beat Shiloh Christian 4-3 in a semifinal game of the Region 8 tournament in Washburn. Meyhoff allowed six hits and struck out eight in the win. Brandon Bellerud had two hits for the Skyhawks.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): A day of frustration met Bismarck tennis coach Bob Cordova, as his team’s original opponent, Fargo Shanley, failed to show up for a meet. After hastily putting together a combo meet against Jamestown High School and Jamestown College, Cordova was the lone Bismarck player to lose in the non-regulation match. Bismarck’s doubles team of Mark Tolstedt and Perry Ford, who played the only match against high school competition, remained unbeaten with a 10-6 victory.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Central Cass with six. Kindred-Richland has three.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail:)