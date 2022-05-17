 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: May 18

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, May 18

High school baseball: Watford City at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Williston, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

High school boys golf: Shiloh Christian at regional tournament, Dickinson.

High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Friday, May 20

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, Mandan, 7 p.m.

College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 1: Kirkwood Community College (Iowa) at Bismarck State College, 1 p.m.; Game 2 (30 minutes after Game 1), Haaland Field.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Century, 6 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Bismarck, 8 p.m., Bowl; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 11 a.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Valley City at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at Legacy, 3 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Williston, 4 p.m.

High school track: West Region meet at Dickinson.

IFL: Bismarck at Quad City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

College baseball: North Plains District B Final, Game 3: Kirkwood Community College vs. Bismarck State College, Noon, Haaland Field.

High school track: West Region Meet, 2 p.m., Dickinson.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Oakland

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Milwaukee

2 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Oakland

3 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at L.A. Dodgers

6 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

NBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: Dallas at Golden State

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: N.Y. Rangers at Carolina

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Edmonton at Calgary

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High’s girls tennis team took home a 7-2 win over Dickinson, thanks to wins in the top three singles slots and winning two of the three doubles matches. Tyne Oberlander (6-3, 6-2) and Alek Haugen (6-2, 6-3) won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Demons while teaming up for a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): A liner off the glove of Danelle Murphy for a single was the lone blemish in a near-perfect outing for the University of Mary pitcher in a 10-0 win over Jamestown in the Region III Tournament championship game. Jamestown had defeated Murphy and the Marauders in the conference tournament the week before. A grand slam from Kodi Kooiman was a highlight of the Marauders, who qualified for the NAIA national tournament with the victory.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A four-man team of Bill Spotts, Lynn Hoghaug, Roger Peet and J.F. Stewart took home the handicap event at a weekend breakfast stag tournament on Bismarck’s Apple Creek Country Club course, with the foursome combining for a 217 team score. Low gross honors for the tournament went to Bill Wood, who fired a 78.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Julio Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship at the age of 48 years, 4 months at Pecan Valley Golf Club in San Antionio, Texas.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

