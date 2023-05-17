Thursday, May 18College track: NJCAA Outdoor, Hobbs, Minn.

High school baseball: Minot Ryan at Shiloh, 5 p.m.

High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Mandan, TBD.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

Friday, May 19Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school baseball: Bismarck vs. St. Mary’s, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys golf: Jamestown Invitational at Jamestown Country Club, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies and Valley City, Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Sertoma; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school track: West Region meet at Bowl, Noon.

Saturday, May 20High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 21No local events scheduled.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

6 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

7 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE QUARTERFINALS

11 a.m.

ESPNU — James Madison at Syracuse

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Boston College

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Denver at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis

NBA

3 p.m.

ESPN2 —Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: Florida at Carolina

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton at Newcastle

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP: Italian Open, Quarterfinal

10 YEARS AGO (2013): 2013: The University of Mary women’s track and field team turned in an impressive performance to claim their second straight Northern Sun championship and their fifth in seven years. The Marauders won eight individual titles, led by double-event winners Melissa Agnew (3,000 steeplechase and 1,500) and Kathryn Stewart (400 and 200).

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Annie Vossler and Betsy Olesen of Bismarck High were named to the Class A roster for the Lions All-Star basketball series. Tara Dockter of Century also was chosen. On the boys side, Andy Miller of Century was selected to the squad. Mandan’s Brent Liebersbach and Stacey Belohlavek were named as alternates.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Despite a 7-5 advantage by Bismarck’s girls track and field team in event wins over Mandan, it was the Braves who took home a win in their home invite, beating the Demons 101.5-81. Mandan’s wins came from Kim Teague in the 110-yard hurdles (16.4 seconds), Patty Bowers in the shot put (34-1), a tie between Cindy Misner of the Braves and Jodi Flagg of Bismarck in the 100 (12.2 seconds), Max Knoll in the 220 (27.8 seconds), and the Mandan 880 relay team of Sandy Olheiser, Carolyn Hill, Bonnie Crouse and Knoll (1:53.6).

Babe Ruth with 68. Mickey Mantle had 46.

