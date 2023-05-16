MORNING KICKOFF
Wednesday, May 17
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, May 18
College track: NJCAA Outdoor, Hobbs, Minn.
High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
Friday, May 19
Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.
High school boys golf: Jamestown Invitational at Jamestown Country Club, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies and Valley City, Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Sertoma; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.
High school track: West Region meet at Bowl, Noon.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers
TV TODAY
IIHF HOCKEY
8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Austria, Group A, Tampere, Finland
12 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Detroit
2 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers
6 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Boston
NBA
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 1: Miami at Boston
SOCCER
2 p.m.
CBS — Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinals, Leg 2
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia
TENNIS
6 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Italian Open
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): 2013: Using his third putter in four outings, St. Mary’s Jake DeForest found his form on the greens and shot a 68 to win medalist honors at the Century Invitational at Tom O’Leary Golf Course. As a team, St. Mary’s finished third with a 306. Bismarck (290) and Century (298) grabbed the top two spots.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Steph Bartsch had a goal and an assist for St. Mary’s in the Saints’ 2-0 win over Minot. Jess Janusz also scored for St. Mary’s. Becky Duppong assisted on Bartsch’s goal. Kelly Heinert stopped all eight shots she faced in goal.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): South Heart’s Kevin Kudrna won the 100 (9.9), 220 (22.7) and 440 (51.5) at the Tri-Conference all-star beat in Dickinson. Mike Hammerschmidt was the only other dual-winner, taking the javelin (191-6) and long jump (20-10).
TRIVIA ANSWER
Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili won 126 playoff games together, 16 more than Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)