Wednesday, May 17

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, May 18

College track: NJCAA Outdoor, Hobbs, Minn.

High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

Friday, May 19

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

High school boys golf: Jamestown Invitational at Jamestown Country Club, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Bismarck, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck vs. Fargo Davies and Valley City, Tom O’Leary; West Fargo at Century, 1 p.m., Sertoma; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 1 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; West Fargo at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

High school track: West Region meet at Bowl, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

TV TODAY

IIHF HOCKEY

8 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Austria, Group A, Tampere, Finland

12 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Detroit

2 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

6 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Boston

NBA

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 1: Miami at Boston

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinals, Leg 2

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. United at Philadelphia

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Italian Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): 2013: Using his third putter in four outings, St. Mary’s Jake DeForest found his form on the greens and shot a 68 to win medalist honors at the Century Invitational at Tom O’Leary Golf Course. As a team, St. Mary’s finished third with a 306. Bismarck (290) and Century (298) grabbed the top two spots.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Steph Bartsch had a goal and an assist for St. Mary’s in the Saints’ 2-0 win over Minot. Jess Janusz also scored for St. Mary’s. Becky Duppong assisted on Bartsch’s goal. Kelly Heinert stopped all eight shots she faced in goal.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): South Heart’s Kevin Kudrna won the 100 (9.9), 220 (22.7) and 440 (51.5) at the Tri-Conference all-star beat in Dickinson. Mike Hammerschmidt was the only other dual-winner, taking the javelin (191-6) and long jump (20-10).

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili won 126 playoff games together, 16 more than Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Cooper.

