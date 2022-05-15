Morning Kickoff: May 16

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, May 16
College baseball: NJCAA Region 13 Tournament at Miles, Mont., if necessary.
High school baseball: Legacy at Minot, 4:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Kidder County-Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter, 2:30 p.m.
High school girls soccer: Legacy at Minot, 7:30 p.m.
High school track: Bismarck Last Chance meet, 2 p.m., Bowl; Shiloh Twilight, field (4 p.m.), running (5 p.m.).
High school softball: Minot at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
Tuesday, May 17
High school baseball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Mandan at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Jamestown, 4:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
High school boys golf: Bismarck Invitational, 10 a.m., Riverwood Golf Course.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.; Williston at Century, 8 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Dickinson at Bismarck, 4 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school softball: Watford City at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, 4:30 p.m. Cottonwood; Legacy at Williston, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 18
No local events scheduled.
Thursday, May 19
High school baseball: Century at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Watford City at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school boys golf: Shiloh Christian at regional tournament, Dickinson.
High school girls soccer: St. Mary’s at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
RADIO TODAY
High school baseball
4:30 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM – Washburn-Center-Stanton at Beulah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Oakland
TV TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Boston
8:30 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Oakland
SOCCER
2 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Lightning strikes and an approaching storm forced a halt to a Bismarck versus St. Mary’s girls soccer match, with the teams playing to a 1-1 draw in the opening 40 minutes of action before the game was halted. Angie Schumacher scored for the Saints while Andrea Ferguson knocked in Bismarck’s goal off the fingertips of St. Mary’s keeper Rachel Power.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Mandan Braves took down Bismarck in the first round of the West Region tennis tournament. At No. 1 singles, Mandan’s Lexie Hilfer defeated Bismarck’s Lauren Hansen 6-4, 7-5 as part of a 4-1 win for the Braves over the Demons.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Less than 24 hours after winning its fifth straight WDA meet, Bismarck High won its sixth straight MAR Club track meet title, 87.5-73.5 over Minot. The Demons extended their winning streak to 52 straight meet wins over North Dakota competition. The Demons won eight events. The Bismarck foursome of Tim Clausnitzer, Gary Bracht, Ron Johnson, and Paul Gess won the mile relay with a time of 3:34.1.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Patrick Roy had 151 wins for the Canadiens and Avalanche. Martin Brodeur (113) of the Devils ranks second. Grant Fuhr (Oilers, Sabers, Blues) and Marc Andre-Fleury (Penguins, Golden Knights, Wild) are tied for third with 92.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)