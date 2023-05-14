MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, May 15

College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.

High school baseball: Minot at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark.

High school boys track: WDA Last Chance Meet, Bowl, 1 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Legacy at Bismarck, 8 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Jamestown, 4:15 p.m.

High school girls track: Minot Last Chance meet, 12 p.m.

High school softball: Dickinson at Legacy, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Tuesday, May 16

High school baseball: Century at Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Municipal Ballpark; Williston at Mandan, 4:30 p.m., Memorial Ballpark; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Mandan Invitational at Prairie West Golf Course, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Dickinson at St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Mandan at Jamestown, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck at Williston; Mandan at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

Wednesday, May 17

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, May 18

College track: NJCAA Outdoor, Hobbs, Minn.

High school softball: Legacy at Bismarck, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

TV TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) -- Garrison at Velva-Drake-Anamoose

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLB -- Seattle at Boston

9 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN — Game 7: Seattle at Dallas

SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Noah Iverson carded a 75 to earn medalist honors at the Washburn Invitational. Iverson finished one stroke ahead of teammate Derek Morris. Dickinson Trinity won the team title, edging Beulah by two strokes, 317-319. Willy Jahner’s 79 led the Titans.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Moved inside due to wet weather, Century remained unbeaten with a 7-2 win over St. Mary’s. Jenna Larson (No. 1), Angie Horner (No. 2), Marissa Knutson (No. 3), Michaela Goodin (No. 4) and Kim Kaldova (No. 6) earned singles win for Century. Meghanne Naylor won at No. 5 for the Saints, who lost for just the second time in seven matches.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Steve Graner (low hurdles), Ken Schneider (100 meters), Bruce Perry (220), Steve Luther (440), Tom Petrik (mile), Jon Metropoulos (two mile), Wade Schatz (javelin) and Glen Wolf (pole vault) claimed open event wins for Bismarck at the Mandan MAR Meet. The Demons ran away with team title, scoring 133.5 points. Dickinson was second with 44.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Los Angeles Lakers will play in their 24th conference finals, beginning Tuesday in Denver. The Lakers are 19-4 all-time in the conference finals.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)