Morning Kickoff: May 14

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, May 14
College baseball: NJCAA Region 13 Tournament at Miles, Mont.: No. 4 Bismarck State College vs. No. 1 Miles, 2 p.m.
College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Aberdeen, S.D.
High school baseball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Century at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Legacy at Dickinson, 1 p.m.
High school boys golf: Bismarck Invite, Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.
High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, Noon, Dacotah Centennial Park; Century at Legacy, 2 p.m.
High school girls tennis: Century, Legacy, Mandan, St. Mary’s at West Fargo Sheyenne tournament.
High school softball: Valley City at Bismarck, Noon, Cottonwood; Mandan at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Shanley at Legacy, Noon, Cottonwood.
People are also reading…
High school track: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational girls meet, 11 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.
IFL: Bismarck at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 15
College baseball: NJCAA Region 13 Tournament at Miles, Mont.
RADIO TODAY
INDEPENDENT BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.
12 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, Pittsburgh
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Championship, Oklahoma City
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Gainesville, Fla.
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Byron Nelson, Third Round, McKinney, Texas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta
6 p.m.
BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
NHL PLAYOFFS
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 7: Boston at Carolina
6 p.m.
TNT — Game 7: Tampa Bay at Toronto
9 p.m.
ESPN — Game 7: Los Angeles at Edmonton
USFL
2 p.m.
FOX — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Seattle
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep of Century thanks to the efforts of outfielder Brandon Gieszler, who tripled, singled, scored twice and drive in a pair of runs in Bismarck’s 6-1 win in game one. Game two was a pitching duel between Century’s Hunter Walsh and Bismarck’s Kyler Olson, as both pitchers took no-hitters into the fifth inning and all three runs in Bismarck’s 2-1 win were scored in the sixth.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary baseball team continued on an impressive roll as it started off the NAIA Region III tournament with an 11-1 victory over Mayville State. A 14-hit barrage by the Mary offense was the highlight, with Ben Meyers and Jason Duppong each going 3-for-3, Derek Ihde going 3-for-4 and Steve Wolfe keeping pace with a 2-for-4 day. Wolfe and Duppong each hit home runs in the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High’s golf team broke 300 at the Mandan Municipal golf course, tallying up a 298 to beat the field at the Mandan Invitational. Mark Murray earned medalist honors for the second consecutive tournament by shooting a 71, with teammate Guy Otteson finishing a shot behind Murray with a 72. Next closest to Bismarck High’s 298 was Jamestown at 320.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in the 2015 NHL playoffs. They lost to the Chicago Blackhawks the following series.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)