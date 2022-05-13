Morning Kickoff: May 14

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, May 14

College baseball: NJCAA Region 13 Tournament at Miles, Mont.: No. 4 Bismarck State College vs. No. 1 Miles, 2 p.m.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at Aberdeen, S.D.

High school baseball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Century at Mandan, Noon, Memorial Ballpark; Legacy at Dickinson, 1 p.m.

High school boys golf: Bismarck Invite, Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, Noon, Dacotah Centennial Park; Century at Legacy, 2 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Century, Legacy, Mandan, St. Mary’s at West Fargo Sheyenne tournament.

High school softball: Valley City at Bismarck, Noon, Cottonwood; Mandan at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Fargo Shanley at Legacy, Noon, Cottonwood.

High school track: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational girls meet, 11 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

IFL: Bismarck at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

College baseball: NJCAA Region 13 Tournament at Miles, Mont.

RADIO TODAY

INDEPENDENT BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

12 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Championship, Pittsburgh

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Championship, Oklahoma City

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: Championship, Gainesville, Fla.

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: Byron Nelson, Third Round, McKinney, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Atlanta

6 p.m.

BSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

NHL PLAYOFFS

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 7: Boston at Carolina

6 p.m.

TNT — Game 7: Tampa Bay at Toronto

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 7: Los Angeles at Edmonton

USFL

2 p.m.

FOX — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Seattle

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep of Century thanks to the efforts of outfielder Brandon Gieszler, who tripled, singled, scored twice and drive in a pair of runs in Bismarck’s 6-1 win in game one. Game two was a pitching duel between Century’s Hunter Walsh and Bismarck’s Kyler Olson, as both pitchers took no-hitters into the fifth inning and all three runs in Bismarck’s 2-1 win were scored in the sixth.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary baseball team continued on an impressive roll as it started off the NAIA Region III tournament with an 11-1 victory over Mayville State. A 14-hit barrage by the Mary offense was the highlight, with Ben Meyers and Jason Duppong each going 3-for-3, Derek Ihde going 3-for-4 and Steve Wolfe keeping pace with a 2-for-4 day. Wolfe and Duppong each hit home runs in the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High’s golf team broke 300 at the Mandan Municipal golf course, tallying up a 298 to beat the field at the Mandan Invitational. Mark Murray earned medalist honors for the second consecutive tournament by shooting a 71, with teammate Guy Otteson finishing a shot behind Murray with a 72. Next closest to Bismarck High’s 298 was Jamestown at 320.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 in the 2015 NHL playoffs. They lost to the Chicago Blackhawks the following series.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

