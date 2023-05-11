MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, May 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: NSIC tournament: 12/3:30 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Park River at Thompson, 1 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Thompson, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Bismarck Invite, Tom O’Leary Golf Course, 10 a.m.

High school boys track: Minot Invitational, 2 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 3 p.m.; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 11 a.m.; Century at Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo Shanley, 10 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 12:30 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks Red River, 3:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo South, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River at Fargo, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 13

College baseball: Region 13 Tournament at Glendive, Mont.: No. 2 Bismarck State College vs. No. 3 Dakota County Technical College, 10 a.m.; No. 1 Miles vs. No. 4 Williston State College, 1 p.m.; loser out (4 p.m.); winner’s bracket (7 p.m.). NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: championship, 12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, Noon, Haaland Field; Mandan at Century, Noon, Municipal Ballpark; Dickinson at Legacy, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex.

High school girls track: Mandan Kiwanis, 11 a.m., Starion Sports Complex.

High school girls soccer: Mandan at St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.

High school girls tennis: West Fargo Sheyenne Invitational.

High school softball: Bismarck vs. West Fargo Sheyenne at Fargo, 2:30 p.m.; Bismarck vs. Fargo North at Fargo, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Watford City, Noon; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, Noon.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: South Carolina 200

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Semifinals, Tampa, Fla.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals, Oklahoma City

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — SEC Tournament: Semifinals, Fayetteville, Ark.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: Semifinals, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Tradition, Greystone Founders Course

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Byron Nelson, TPC Craig Ranch

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

7:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: New York at Miami

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Game 6: Florida at Toronto

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Edmonton at Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Century’s 332 was two shots better than runner-up Minot to win the St. Mary’s Invite at Hawktree. Drew Lingle and Jordan Beyer each carded 82s to lead the Patriots. Jamestown’s Brandon Stahlhut (78) was medalist, two strokes in front of Bismarck’s Nick Stavn.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Julie Swehla’s double in the bottom of the 10th inning scored Neena Williams with the game-winning run as the University of Mary defeated St. Scholastica (Minn.) 2-1 in the NAIA Region 3 softball tournament championship game in Bismarck. Danelle Murphy pitched all 10 innings to get the win in the circle for the Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): The Bismarck Junior College Mystics track and field team finished fifth at the Region 13 track meet. Ken Wingenbach won the javelin with a toss of 183 feet, nine inches. Jim Binegar (shot put, 44-9.5) and Dave Preszler (intermediate hurdles, 58.3) each had runner-up performances.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Nolan Ryan with 62. Justin Verlander, Randy Johnson and Roger Clemens are tied for the second-most with 33.

