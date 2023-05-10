MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, May 11

College baseball: NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: loser out (12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark); semifinals 3:30 p.m. (Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark).

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Century, 8 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: NSIC tournament: 12/3:30 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Park River at Thompson, 1 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Thompson, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Williston Invitational at Links of N.D., 10 a.m.

High school boys track: Minot Invitational, 2 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 3 p.m.; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 11 a.m.; Century at Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo Shanley, 10 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 12:30 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks Red River, 3:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo South, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River at Fargo, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Diego at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m./1:30/4:30/7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Quarterfinals, Urbana, Ill.

GOLF

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, First Round, Clifton, N.J.

12 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: The Tradition, First Round, Birmingham, Ala.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Byron Nelson, First Round, McKinney, Texas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati

12 p.m.

BSN – San Diego at Minnesota

6 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

9 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in progress)

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Boston at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Denver at Phoenix

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: New Jersey at Carolina

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Seattle at Dallas

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Italian Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Patrick Becker, Karson Hintz and Brett Koch all homered help Beulah to a win over Washburn-Wilton-Wing-Center-Stanton. Trevor Zacher fired a one-hit shutout in the first game for the Miners. Brendon Sweeney went the distance on the mound in the second game, a 3-2 WWWCS win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Freshman striker Jessica Curl scored twice for Bismarck in a 2-1 win over Jamestown. Curl netted the game-winner midway through the second half. Summitt Schettler made two stops for the Demons in net to earn the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Bismarck’s Bruce Perry ran the fastest set the record in the 440-meter run, posting a time of 48.9 seconds at the WDA meet. The Demons won their sixth straight team title with 120 points. Bismarck won 13 of the 19 events. Perry added a win in the 100 in 9.9 seconds.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Barry Bonds had 33 home runs and 52 stolen bases for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1990 and Eric Davis totaled 37 home runs and 50 stolen bases for the Cincinnati Reds in 1987.

