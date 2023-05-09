MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, May 10

College baseball: NSIC tournament: No. 1 Augustana vs. No. 8 Wayne State College, 12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; No. 4 St. Cloud State vs. No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State, 12 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark; No. 2 Minnesota-Mankato vs. No. 7 Wayne State, 6 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark; No. 3 Minnesota-Crookston vs. No. 6 Minot State, 6 p.m., Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

Thursday, May 11

College baseball: NSIC tournament at Municipal Ballpark: loser out (12 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark); semifinals 3:30 p.m. (Mandan Memorial Ballpark and Bismarck Municipal Ballpark).

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 4:30 p.m.

High school girls soccer: Bismarck at Century, 8 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school softball: Bismarck at Century, 4:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12

Auto racing: Dacotah Speedway, 7 p.m.

College baseball: NSIC tournament: 12/3:30 p.m., Mandan Memorial Ballpark.

College track: NSIC Outdoor Championships at St. Paul, Minn.

High school baseball: Mandan at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian vs. Park River at Thompson, 1 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Thompson, 5 p.m.

High school boys golf: Williston Invitational at Links of N.D., 10 a.m.

High school boys track: Minot Invitational, 2 p.m.

High school girls tennis: Bismarck at West Fargo, 11 a.m.; Bismarck at West Fargo Sheyenne, 3 p.m.; Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 11 a.m.; Century at Fargo Shanley, 2 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo Shanley, 10 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 12:30 p.m.; Legacy at West Fargo, 3:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Grand Forks Red River, 3:30 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo South, 4 p.m.

High school softball: Bismarck vs. Grand Forks Red River at Fargo, 5 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – San Diego at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Collegiate Championships: Final Round, Shoal Creek, Ala.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Chaminade (N.Y.) vs St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

6 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Atlanta

6:40 p.m.

BSN – San Diego at Minnesota

NBA PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Miami at New York

9 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Toronto at Florida

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 4: Vegas at Edmonton

SOCCER

2 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at AC Milan, Semifinal, Leg 1

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Italian Open

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Julie Stavn, longtime Century girls track coach, was elected to the North Dakota High School Track and Field Hall of Fame. Century won state championships in 1999 and 2005 under Stavn, who was a national track and field coach of the year finalist in 2006.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Heather Zander won the 200-meter dash and the 400 for Mandan to lead the Braves to the team title of the Kiwanis Classic. Mandan totaled 177.66 points. Century was second with 93 points.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Kathy Beer won the 440 and 880 to help Bismarck Junior College win a three-team meet with Dawson (Mont.) and UND-Williston. The Mystics totaled 72 points to win by two points over Dawson.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Frank Tarkenton with 91. Tommy Kramer (54) and Kirk Cousins (46) are second and third.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)